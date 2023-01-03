DCCB Admit Card 2023 (Out) @apcob.org: Download Link Here

DCCB Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank at apcob.org. Candidates can check the download Link Here

DCCB Admit Card 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank (Limited (APCOB) issued the admit card for DCCB Common Recruitment Exam. Candidates can download APCOB Admit Card by clicking on the call letter on the official website i.e. apcob.org. However, DCCB Admit Card Link is available in the article below.

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts in District Co-operative Central Bank Limited, the District Co-operative Central Bank Limited Kurnool and the District Co-operative Central Bank Limited Eluru.

DCCB Admit Card - Download From Here

How to Download DCCB Admit Card 2023 ?