Delhi District Court Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check Peon, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari & Process Server Exam Pattern, Exam Date Notice @delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

Delhi District Court Admit Card 2021: Delhi District Court (DDC) has already released the exam dates for the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari and Process Server on its official website. Delhi District Court Exam tentatively scheduled on 28 February 2021 (Sunday) and 07 March 2021 (Sunday). Hence, we can expect Delhi District Court Admit Card for Group C post soon on delhidistrictcourts.nic.in. Candidates are advised to a keep a track on the official website for Delhi High Court Admit Card Updates. No admit card will be sent by post.

Delhi District Court Exam Date Notice

The candidate will be required to download Delhi District Court Admit Card 2021 from the website of Delhi District Courts i.e. delhidistrictcourts.nic.in. They should carry DDC Group C Admit Card along with one original latest Photograph and ID Proof such as Driving License, Passport, Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, Income Tax PAN card to the examination centre/venue failing which they shall not be allowed to appear in the examination

The candidates can check their exact date and time of the exam on the their admit card, once released.



Delhi District Court Exam Pattern:

There will be common Objective/MCQ Test for the post of Peon/Orderly/DakPeon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchari (Post Code – A-5) and separate exam for the post of Process Server (Post Code – A-6). The questions will be from:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time English 25 25 2 hours Hindi 25 25 General Knowledge (Including Current Affair) 25 25 Arithmetic 25 25 Total 100 100

There shall be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Delhi District Court Exam Qualifying Marks

General Category - 50 Marks

Reserved Category - 45 Marks

Delhi District Court Peon /Orderly/DakPeon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchari Selection Process

Candidates who will qualify in the exam will be called for Interview (Maximum of ten times of the total vacancies). The Interview will be of 15 Marks.

Delhi District Court Process Server Selection Process

Candidates who will clear the written exam will be called for Driving Test. The candidates will be called for Interview after they successfully qualify the Objective/MCQ Test & Driving Test (Maximum of ten times of the total vacancies).

Delhi District Court Registrations are still on. Candidates who have not applied yet for Delhi District Court Recruitment can submit their application on or before 21 February 2021 through the link below:

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021