Delhi District Court SPA DEO Skill Test Admit Card 2020 Released, Download @delhicourts.nic.in

Delhi District Court Skill Test/Typing Test Admit Card 2020: Delhi District Court (DDC) is all set to conduct Skill Test/Typing Test for recruitment to the post of Senior Personnel Assistant and Data Entry Operator. All such candidates applied for DDC Recruitment 2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of DDC.i.e.delhicourts.nic.in.

According to Delhi District Court Schedule, the court will conduct Data Entry Operator English Typing Test on 23 October 2020 in Shift 1 while the exam for stenography will be conducted from 23 October 2020 to 29 October 2020 in two shits. The court has now uploaded the admit cards at its website. All candidates are required to check the schedule of skill test/typing test on their admit card and read instructions carefully.

This drive is being done to recruit 771 vacancies of Sr. Personal Assistant, Personal Assistant, Jr. Judicial Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) vacancies. Earlier, the court has already conducted the online Interview for the post of Junior Assistant Posts from 30 August 2020 & 12 September 2020. For far-flung area candidates on 27 September 2020.

Check DDC Skill Test 2020 Schedule for SPA & DEO Posts

Download DDC Skill Test 2020 Admit Card for SPA & DEO Posts

Candidates appearing in the Senior Personal Assistant and Data Entry Operator Skill Test may go through the mock test link available on the official website. All candidates are advised to go through the official website of Delhi District Courts for latest information and development in the recruitment process. Candidates can directly download DDC Skill Test 2020 Admit Card for SPA & DEO Posts by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2020 Notification out @sci.gov.in, Apply for Branch Officer and Junior Court Assistant Posts in Technical Cadre