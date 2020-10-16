Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2020 Notification out @sci.gov.in, Apply for Branch Officer and Junior Court Assistant Posts in Technical Cadre by 6 Nov

How to apply for SCI Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode by sending applications to the Branch Officer (Recruitment Cell), Supreme Court of India, Tilak Marg, New Delhi110001 on or before 6 November 2020.

What is the qualification required for SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. In Computer Science or IT/Bachelor in Computer Application with First Class or at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University or equivalent are eligible to apply.

What is the eligibility criteria for Supreme Court of India Branch Officer Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding Master's Degree in Engineering/ Master of Technology in Computer Science or Information Technology from a recognized University or Equivalent OR Master's Degree in Computer Application/Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science/Information Technology from a recognized University. M.Sc. in Computer Science with First Class or at least 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2020?

How many vacancies are released for Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2020?

A total of 7 vacancies are released by Supreme Court of India for the post of Branch Officer and Junior Court Assistant in Technical Cadre.