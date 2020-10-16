Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2020 Notification out @sci.gov.in, Apply for Branch Officer and Junior Court Assistant Posts in Technical Cadre by 6 Nov

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2020: Supreme Court of India (SCI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Branch Officer and Junior Court Assistant Posts in Technical Cadre. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 November 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 6 November 2020
Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Branch Officer (Network Administrator) - 1 Post
- Branch Officer (Web Server Administrator)- 1 Post
- Branch Officer (Database Administrator) - 2 Posts
- Junior Court Assistant (Hardware Maintenance) - 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification:
- Branch Officer (Network Administrator/Web Server Administrator/Database Administrator)- Master's Degree in Engineering/Master of Technology in Computer Science or Information Technology from a recognized University or Equivalent OR Master's Degree in Computer Application/Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science/Information Technology from a recognized University. M.Sc. in Computer Science with First Class or at least 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent.
- Junior Court Assistant (Hardware Maintenance) - Minimum B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. In Computer Science or IT/Bachelor in Computer Application with First Class or at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University or equivalent.
SCI Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Branch Officer (Network Administrator/Web Server Administrator/Database Administrator)- 30 to 45 years
- Junior Court Assistant (Hardware Maintenance) - 21 to 30 years
(Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-Servicemen and Dependents of Freedom Fighter Category as per will get age relaxation as per Government Rules.
SCI Recruitment 2020 Salary Structure
- Branch Officer (Network Administrator/Web Server Administrator/Database Administrator)- Level 11 with initial Basic Pay of Rs. 67,700/-)
- Junior Court Assistant (Hardware Maintenance) - (Level 6 with initial Basic Pay of Rs. 35,400/-)
Download SCI Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
Selection Criteria for Branch Officer and Junior Court Assistant Posts
Candidates will be selected for Branch Officer Posts on the basis of written test, technical aptitude test, practical aptitude test, subjective test in the relevant field and Interview while for Junior Court Assistant Post, Candidate will be assisted on the basis of his performance in written test, technical aptitude test, practical aptitude test and interview.
How to apply for SCI Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode by sending applications to the Branch Officer (Recruitment Cell), Supreme Court of India, Tilak Marg, New Delhi110001 on or before 6 November 2020.