Delhi High Court HJS Admit Card 2020 Released @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Delhi High Court HJS Admit Card 2020 : Delhi High Court has released the Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019 (HJS) admit card on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Delhi High Court HJS exam can download their admit card from the official website of Delhi High Court-http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/.

The Delhi High Court Judicial Service Preliminary Exam 2020 is schedule on 02 February 2020. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials like Online Application No., Date of Birth and your Email id on the official website.

You can download your Delhi High Court HJS Admit Card 2020 also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Delhi High Court HJS Admit Card 2020



Download Process: Delhi High Court HJS Admit Card 2020

Visit to the official website of Delhi High Court-http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/,

Go to the Recruitment/ Open Positions section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link-Download Admit Card For Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019

A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials like Online Application No., Date of Birth and your Email id.

Now download your admit card and save a copy of the same.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Delhi High Court for latest updates regarding Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019 (HJS). For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.