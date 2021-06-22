Delhi Planning Department Recruitment 2021 for Interns, Young Professional and Other Posts, Download Notice @delhiplannining.nic.in

Delhi Government has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Sr System Analyst, Young Professional and Intern on contract basis in the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, Planning Department, GNCTD on its website delhiplannining.nic.in

Delhi Planning Department Recruitment 2021: Delhi Government has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Sr System Analyst, Young Professional and Intern on contract basis in the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, Planning Department, GNCTD on its website delhiplannining.nic.in. Candidates submit online form with self-attested copies of required documents on or before 20 July 2021.

Delhi Planning Department Recruitment Notification

Delhi Planning Department Website

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 20 July 2021

Delhi Planning Department Vacancy Details

Director - 1 Post Joint Director - 2 Posts Deputy Director - 2 Posts Sr System Analyst - 1 Post Young Professional - 6 Posts Intern - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi Planning Department Interns, Young Professional and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Director - Postgraduate in economics/statistics/ mathematics/ commerce/public policy/operation research/ management from a reputed University/ institute. PhD will be a desirable qualification. The Candidate should have work experience of minimum 10 years Joint Director - Postgraduate in economics/statistics/ mathematics/ commerce/public policy/operation research/ management from a reputed University/ institute. PhD will be a desirable qualification. The Candidate should have work experience of minimum 7 years Deputy Director - Postgraduate in economics/statistics/ mathematics/ commerce/public policy/operation research/ management from a reputed University/ institute. The Candidate should have work experience of minimum 5 years Sr System Analyst - MCA/ B.Tech/ B.E. (Computer Science/ Information Technology. At least 5 years experience Young Professional - post graduate degree in Statistics/Operational Research/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics or Post Graduate degree in Economics/Mathematics/Commerce (with Statistics as one of the subject/papers in Post Graduation/Graduation level) as per the Recruitment Rules of Statistical Assistants of Planning & Statistical Cadre. Intern - The candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline

Age Limit:

Director - 55 Years Joint Director - 50 Years Deputy Director - 45 Years Sr System Analyst - 35 Years Young Professional - 32 Years Intern - 30 Years

How to apply for Delhi Planning Department Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates are required to fill up the application form link available on the website of Planning Department and upload self-certified copies of educational qualifications i.e. marks-sheet and certificate, 10th class certificate showing date of birth, experience and research claimed, caste certificate and passport size photo on the website of Planning Department.The last date to apply and submission of duly filled-in application form through online at delhiplannining.nic.in with required documents is on or before 20July 2021