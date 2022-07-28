Delhi Police Exam Date 2022 for Driver and Head Constable Released @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC DP Schedule Here

Delhi Police Exam Dates 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam date for recrutiment to the post of Constable (Driver) and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) under Delhi Police. The exams for these posts will be conducted in the month of October 2022. Students can check the exact dates of the exam in the table given below:

Exam Name Exam Date SSC Delhi Police Driver Exam Date 21 October 2022 SSC Delhi Police HC AWO/TPO Exam Date 27 and 28 October 2022

Other than this, SSC is conducting the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021 for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II on 13 August 2022. This recruitment will be done for the O/o Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India.

Delhi Police Driver Exam 2022

The question paper will consist of 100 MCQs on GK, Reasoning, Maths and on Topics related to road safety, traffic rules etc. The total marks for the exam are 100. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be done for every wrong answer. Candidates will be given 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete the test.

Those who qualify for the exam will be called for a Physical Exam. Students can check more details related to the exam by clicking the link given below:

Delhi Police Driver Recruitment Notification

Delhi Police HC Exam 2022

100 Multiple-Choice questions will be given on General Awareness (20 Qs of 20 Marks), General Science (25 Qs of 25 Marks), Mathematics (25 Qs of 25 Marks), Reasoning 20 Qs of 20 Marks), and Computer (10 Qs of 10 Marks). Online Applications for the exam were invited from 08 to 29 July 2022.

Delhi Police HC Recruitment Notification

Delhi Police Admit Card 2022

The admit card will be released on the region websites of SSC i.e. NR, WR, SR, KKR, NWR, NER, KKR, MPR and ER seven days before the exam.

As per the SSC Notice, "The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.