DFCCIL Admit Card 2020 for Executive, AM and Junior Manager Released @dfccil.com, Download Here

DFCCIL Admit Card 2020 for Executive, AM and Junior Manager: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) has released the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Assistant Manager, Executive and Junior Manager. Candidates who have applied for DFCCIL Recruitment 2020 can download DFCCIL Exam Admit Card from the official website of DFCCIL -dfccil.com.

DFCCIL Admit Card Download Link is given below. The candidates can download the admit, directly, through the link below.

DFCCIL Admit Card Download 2020

DFCCIL Exam for Asst. Manager (IT and Finance), Junior Manager HR, Executive (Finance, HR, and IT) is scheduled to be held on 29 October 2020 (Thursday). It is to be noted that the CBT for Assistant Manager(IT) for SAP-EP (Post Code 15), SAP-PS (Post Code 16) & SAP-MM (Post Code 19) has been canceled due to inadequate number of applications. The candidates can check the complete schedule of the exam through the PDF link below:

DFCCIL Exam Admit Card Notice PDF

DFCCIL Exam Pattern

The exam will consists of 120 Objective Type Questions - 80% related to POST and 20% on General English, Logical Reasoning, Numerical Ability & General Knowledge (Current Affairs). Each question carries one mark and ¼ (0.25) mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Selected candidates in the online exam will be called for Document Verification, Interview and Medical Test.

How to Download DFCCIL Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of DFCCIL - dfccil.com Click on ‘Notice to Candidates for downloading e-Admit Card against Advt No. 02/2020’ A PDF will open where you need to click on ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD e-ADMIT CARD’, given in the page Enter your USER ID and Password of online application for downloading the e-Admit Select Admit Card - > Download your Admit card in PDF format Download DFCCIL Executive Admit Card 2020 or DFCCIL Jr Manager Admit Card 2020 or DFCCIL Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020

The candidate is also required to bring one of the PHOTO IDENTIFICATION CARD in original viz. Voter Identity Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, Aadhaar Card, etc. along with this Admit Card. The identity of the candidate will be matched from the original proof. In case your E–Admit card is without photograph, you are advised to bring two recent passport size photographs in the examination centre. They should follow all the instructions relate to COVID - 19 given in the PDF link above