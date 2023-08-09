DFCCIL Admit Card 2023 OUT at dfccil.com: Download Executive and Jr Executive Call Letter Here

DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executive Recruitment 2023:Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) uploaded the admit cards for 535 Executive and Junior Executives Posts on the official website - https://dfccil.com. Candidates who have applied for DFCCIL Recruitment should download DFCCIL Admit Card as soon as possible. The link for downloading the E-admit Card has been sent to all eligible candidates on their registered E-mail ID. Also, an SMS is also being sent to these candidates for information. The Centre's name and address are mentioned in E-admit Card.

The admit card is a very important document. The candidates must carry it with them to the exam hall. It contains important information such as your exam date, time, and venue. They will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without their admit card.

DFCCIL Admit Card Download Here

DFCCIL Exam Date 2023

The exam will be held on 23, 24 and 25 August 2023 as follow:

Name of the Post Exam Date Entry and Closing Time Exam Time Junior Executive (Signal and Telecommunication) 23 August 2023 7:00 AM-8:00 AM 8:30-10:00 AM Junior Executive (Mechanical) 23 August 2023 10:30 AM-11:30 AM 12:00-1:30 PM Junior Executive (Electrical) 24 August 2023 7:00 AM-8:00 AM 8:30-10:00 AM Executive (Finance) 24 August 2023 10:30 AM-11:30 AM 12:00-1:30 PM Executive (IT) 24 August 2023 10:30 AM-11:30 AM 12:00-1:30 PM Executive (Operations and Business

Development) 25 August 2023 7:00 AM-8:00 AM 8:30-10:00 AM Executive (Electrical) 25 August 2023 10:30 AM-11:30 AM 12:00-1:30 PM Executive (Civil) 25 August 2023 2:00 PM-3:00 PM 3:30-5:00 PM Executive (HR) 25 August 2023 2:00 PM-3:00 PM 3:30-5:00 PM

To download the DFCCIL Admit Card 2023, you will need to visit the official website of DFCCIL at www.dfccil.com. The candidates can download it by following these steps:

Go to the "Career" or "Recruitment" section of the website. Click on the link for the DFCCIL Admit Card 2023. Enter your registration number and password. Click on the "Submit" button. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

DFCCIL Exam Details 2023

The mode of the exam will be online. The 1st stage of CBT will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Objective Type Questions of 1 mark each and the duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. The question will be framed on the following subjects: