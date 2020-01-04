DGHS, Haryana Recruitment 2020: 447 Vacancies for Medical Officer Posts, Last date of application is 22 Jan

DGHS, Haryana Recruitment 2020: Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Haryana has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply for Medical Officer Posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 January 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date of application: 22 January 2020

DGHS, Haryana Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Haryana Civil Medical Services Group A) – 447 Posts

DGHS, Haryana Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Medicine and Surgery of a recognized University or degree of any other University or registered as a medical practitioner with MCI or any other State Medical Council in Indian Union and adequate knowledge in Hindi.

DGHS, Haryana Recruitment 2020 – 22 to 45 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

DGHS Haryana Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website



How to apply for DGHS Haryana Recruitment 2020

Interested can apply for DGHS Haryana Recruitment 2020 by sending applications in the office of Director General, Health Services, Haryana, Sector 6, Panchkula on or before 22 January 2020. No objection certificate from the employerer may be submitted at the time of interview, failing which they will not be considered for interview.

DGHS Haryana Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/DESM – Rs. 500/-

SC/BC/ESM/PH/EWS/DFF (For candidates of Haryana State only) – Rs.250/-

Women – Rs. 250/-

