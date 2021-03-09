DGVCL Result 2021 Out: Download Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Assistant JA and Jr Engineer JE) Result PDF @dgvcl.com

DGVCL Result 2021: Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) has uploaded the result along with marks of online exam for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical / IT / Civil) and Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). Candidates, who appeared in DGVCL Exam on 30 December 2020, 31 December 2020 and on 05 January 2021 and 06 January 2021 , can download DGVCL Result from the official website - dgvcl.com.

DGVCL Result Link is given below. Candidates can download DGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result and their marks, directly, through the link below:

DGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Jr Assistant Result

DGVCL Vidyut Sahayak JE Result

How to Download DGVCL Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of DGVCL i.e. dgvcl.com Click on 'Advertisement' Tab given under What's New Section It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on 'Click Here', given against "RESULT OF ONLINE EXAM CONDUCTED ON 30/31.12.2020 AND 05/06.01.2021 FOR SELECTION TO THE POST OF VIDYUT SAHAYAK (JUNIOR ASSISTANT) or RESULT OF ONLINE EXAM CONDUCTED ON 05/06.01.2021 FOR SELECTION TO THE POST OF VIDYUT SAHAYAK (JUNIOR ENGINEER-Electrical) Download DGVCL Result PDF

The candidates who have score 50 and above marks (for unreserved category) and 45 and above (for reserved categories) will be qualified in the online exam. However, the selection will be made purely on the basis of merit considering available vacancies and reservation rules.

A total of 482 avacancies Vidyut Sahayak Jr Assistant 74 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) under DGVCL.