DHS Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2020: Download Jr. Assistant/ Dresser & Other (Non-Technical Posts) Call Letter @dhs.assam.gov.in, Exam on 3 January

DHS Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2020: Directorate of Health Services, Assam is going to conduct the recruitment exam for various posts including Dresser, Store Keeper, Health Educator, Junior Assistant, LDA, Statistical Clerk under Grade 3. Candidates applied for DHS Assam Exam 2020 will be able to download the admit cards from today onwards. i.e. dhs.assam.gov.in as per the notice released on the official website.dhs.assam.gov.in. However, the admit cards for the aforesaid posts is not yet released at the official website.

We can expect the admit card by the late night. All candidates who are eagerly waiting for DHS Assam Grade 3 2020 Admit Card are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates. The direct link for downloading admit cards will be available in this article, once it is released on the official website.

According to the notice, the DHS Assam Grade 3 Exam 2020 against the advertisement vide no. Janasanyog/D/3887/20 dated 6th September 2020 published in the daily newspaper ‘The Assam Tribune’ and No. HSE/Aptt.68/2019/5184 dated 5th Sept 2020 under the establishment of the Directorate of Health Services, Assam will be held on 3 January 2021.

The venue, date and time of the written test will be available on the admit card. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates. The DHS Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 will be released anytime at the official website.

How and Where to Download DHS Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.dhs.assam.gov.in. Click on the latest section. Click on DHS Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2020. Enter registration number, dob and click on the submit button. The DHS Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed. The candidates are advised to download DHS Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download DHS Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2020

Download DHS Assam Grade 3 Exam Admit Card Date 2020 Notice

