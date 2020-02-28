DMRC Answer Key 2020 Released for 1493 Posts, Check Delhi Metro Answer Key 2020 Answer Key Download Link Here

DMRC Answer Key 2020: Delhi Metro Corporation Limited (DMRC) has recently released the DMRC Answer Key 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared on 17th – 21st, 23rd and 26th February 2020 can download the subject wise Delhi Metro Answer Key 2020 at the official website of DMRC.i.e.delhimetrorail.com.

The downloading link for DMRC Answer Key 2020 has been activated at the delhimetrorail.com. Candidates are required to enter their credentials for downloading DMRC Answer Key 2020. If any candidate has an objection against the answer key, he/she may raise objections by following the format given on the official website.

The objections against Delhi Metro Answer Key 2020 Answer Key can be raised from 28 February 2020 to 4 March 2020. The objections will be only received only through online mode. Objections/Complaint received through any other mode will not be considered under any circumstances. Candidates not filing their objection, if any, within the stipulated period, shall not have any right for any future legal claim in any Court of Law for re-evaluation at a later stage of the selection process.

How to Download DMRC Answer Key 2020 for Various Posts?

Go to the official website of DMRC.i.e.delhimetrorail.com.

Click on DMRC Answer Key 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter the required credientials and click on the submit button.

The DMRC Answer Key 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates can download and save the answer keys for future reference.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 1493 vacancies in various departments against the advertisement number DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019, dated: 14/12/2019. Candidates can directly download DMRC Answer Key 2020 by clicking on the provided link.