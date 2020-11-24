DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2020 through NET/GATE: Applications invited for JRF Posts, Selection through Video Conferencing

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2020: Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bangalore has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 December 2020

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow - 6 Posts

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.E./B.Tech. in the relevant field are eligible for the posts. Candidates go through the official notification PDF for more details.

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 31,000/- Plus House Rent Allowance as admissible under the rules.

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interview which will be held through video conference over the internet and the schedule of interview will be intimated beforehand via email. Therefore, the candidates should possess an active email ID and check the same periodically till the selection process is completed.

How to apply for DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the email id hrd@debel.drdo.in before 20 December 2020. The signed application form along with a certificate in support of all required documents in a single PDF.

