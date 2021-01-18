DRDO IRDE Apprentice 2021 Notification Out for 21 Vacancies, Apply @drdo.gov.in

DRDO IRDE Apprentice 2021: Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has published a notification regarding the recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 21 days (29 January 2021) from the publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 days (29 January 2021) from the publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.

DRDO IRDE Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

ITI - 20 Posts

Diploma/Technician - 31 Posts

Technician (Vocational Training) - 2 Posts

Tech Graduate/Apprentice - 16 Posts

DRDO IRDE Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed 10+2/ ITI/ Diploma/ Degree in Nursing/ B.Tech/ B.E/ AMIE in a relevant field.

DRDO IRDE Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - The age of the candidate must not be less than 14 years

DRDO IRDE Apprentice 2021 Stipend

ITI - Rs. 7000/-

Diploma/Technician - Rs. 8000/-

Technician (Vocational Training) - Rs. 7000/-

Tech Graduate/Apprentice - Rs. 9000/-

Download DRDO IRDE Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for DRDO IRDE Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can apply online through e-mail at cao@irde.drdo.in.The duly signed application along with enclosures should also be sent by post through to Director, IRDE, Raipur, Dehradun – 248008. The last date to submit an application is 21 days (29 January 2021) from the date of publication of advt in Employment News.

