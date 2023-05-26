DRDO Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 12 Project Scientist Vacancies

DRDO Recruitment 2023 is out for 12 Project Scientist on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023.

Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 12 vacancies on a contract basis for 3 years on its official website -

https://rac.gov.in

As per the notification, the application process will start on May 27, 2023, and will end on June 12, 2023, at 4 PM. Interested candidates for DRDO Project Scientist can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the interview will be conducted online and offline.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023: Overview

DRDO Recruitment will fill 12 positions for Project Scientists.

Check out the important details for the DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 listed here.

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority DRDO Posts Name Project Scientist Total Vacancies 12 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 25, 2023 Selection process Interview

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 12 vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by DRDO Project Scientist. Download the official notification through the link given below.

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 25, 2023 Online Application Begins May 27, 2023 Online Application closes on June 12, 2023 Interview To be announced soon

DRDO Project Scientist Application Fees

The category-wise application fees for DRDO Project Scientist recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees UR/EWS/OBC Rs. 100 SC/ST/Divyang/Women Exempted

DRDO Project Scientist Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 12 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 Discipline Number of Posts Project Scientist “F” 1 Project Scientist “E” 2 Project Scientist “D” 4 Project Scientist “C” 3 Project Scientist “B” 2 Total 12

DRDO Project Scientist Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have Engineered with respect to the subject they are applying, with the desired experience required.

Age Limit

As per the notification, the age criteria for the different disciplines range differently. However, age relaxation will be given according to government norms. The maximum age with respect to the discipline is given below

Project Scientist 'F': The maximum age limit is 55 years. Project Scientist 'E': The maximum age limit is 50 years. Project Scientist 'D': The maximum age limit is 45 years. Project Scientist 'C': The maximum age limit is 40 years. Project Scientist 'B': The maximum age limit is 35 years.

DRDO Project Scientist Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Screening of Application

Online Short Interview

Personal Interview

DRDO Project Scientist Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the salary for different disciplines is different a tabulated form of salary is given below

Discipline Number of Posts Project Scientist “F” 2,20,717 Project Scientist “E” 2,01,794 Project Scientist “D” 1,24,612 Project Scientist “C” 1,08,073 Project Scientist “B” 90,789

Steps to Apply for the posts