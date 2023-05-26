DRDO Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 12 Project Scientist Vacancies

Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 12 vacancies on a contract basis for 3 years on its official website -
As per the notification, the application process will start on May 27, 2023, and will end on June 12, 2023, at 4 PM. Interested candidates for DRDO Project Scientist can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the interview will be conducted online and offline.
For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.
DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023: Overview
DRDO Recruitment will fill 12 positions for Project Scientists.
Check out the important details for the DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 listed here.
|
DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
DRDO
|
Posts Name
|
Project Scientist
|
Total Vacancies
|
12
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
May 25, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Interview
DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 12 vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by DRDO Project Scientist. Download the official notification through the link given below.
|
DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 Notification
DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details
Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.
|
DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment Important Dates
|
Notification Release
|
May 25, 2023
|
Online Application Begins
|
May 27, 2023
|
Online Application closes on
|
June 12, 2023
|
Interview
|
To be announced soon
DRDO Project Scientist Application Fees
The category-wise application fees for DRDO Project Scientist recruitment 2023 is tabulated below
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
UR/EWS/OBC
|
Rs. 100
|
SC/ST/Divyang/Women
|
Exempted
DRDO Project Scientist Vacancy 2023 Details
A total of 12 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below
|
DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023
|
Discipline
|
Number of Posts
|
Project Scientist “F”
|
1
|
Project Scientist “E”
|
2
|
Project Scientist “D”
|
4
|
Project Scientist “C”
|
3
|
Project Scientist “B”
|
2
|
Total
|
12
DRDO Project Scientist Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit
Educational Qualification:
As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have Engineered with respect to the subject they are applying, with the desired experience required.
Age Limit
As per the notification, the age criteria for the different disciplines range differently. However, age relaxation will be given according to government norms. The maximum age with respect to the discipline is given below
- Project Scientist 'F': The maximum age limit is 55 years.
- Project Scientist 'E': The maximum age limit is 50 years.
- Project Scientist 'D': The maximum age limit is 45 years.
- Project Scientist 'C': The maximum age limit is 40 years.
- Project Scientist 'B': The maximum age limit is 35 years.
DRDO Project Scientist Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done through:
- Screening of Application
- Online Short Interview
- Personal Interview
DRDO Project Scientist Salary
As per the recruitment notification, the salary for different disciplines is different a tabulated form of salary is given below
|
Discipline
|
Number of Posts
|
Project Scientist “F”
|
2,20,717
|
Project Scientist “E”
|
2,01,794
|
Project Scientist “D”
|
1,24,612
|
Project Scientist “C”
|
1,08,073
|
Project Scientist “B”
|
90,789
Steps to Apply for the posts
- Visit the official website of RAC.
- On the homepage, click on Adversidemenet No. 144.
- Now click on "Apply Online" and you will be redirected to a new page.
- Fill out all the required details
- Pay the application form fee to submit the application form.
- Submit the application and download it for future reference.