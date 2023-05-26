DRDO Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 12 Project Scientist Vacancies

DRDO Jobs 2023 Apply for 12 Project Scientist Vacancies

DRDO Recruitment 2023 is out for 12 Project Scientist on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023.

DRDO
DRDO

Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 12 vacancies on a contract basis for 3 years on its official website - 

https://rac.gov.in

As per the notification, the application process will start on May 27, 2023, and will end on June 12, 2023, at 4 PM. Interested candidates for DRDO Project Scientist can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc. 

Candidates are advised to carefully read the DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the interview will be conducted online and offline.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website. 

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023: Overview

DRDO Recruitment will fill 12 positions for Project Scientists. 

Check out the important details for the DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 listed here.

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

DRDO

Posts Name

Project Scientist

Total Vacancies

12

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 25, 2023

Selection process

Interview

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 12 vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by DRDO Project Scientist. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

 

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 25, 2023

Online Application Begins

May 27, 2023

Online Application closes on

June 12, 2023

Interview

To be announced soon

 

DRDO Project Scientist Application Fees

The category-wise application fees for DRDO Project Scientist recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

UR/EWS/OBC

Rs. 100

SC/ST/Divyang/Women

Exempted

 

 DRDO Project Scientist Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 12 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023

Discipline

Number of Posts

Project Scientist “F”

1

Project Scientist “E”

2

Project Scientist “D”

4

Project Scientist “C”

3

Project Scientist “B”

2

Total

12

DRDO Project Scientist Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have Engineered with respect to the subject they are applying, with the desired experience required.

Age Limit

As per the notification, the age criteria for the different disciplines range differently. However, age relaxation will be given according to government norms. The maximum age with respect to the discipline is given below

  1. Project Scientist 'F': The maximum age limit is 55 years.
  2. Project Scientist 'E': The maximum age limit is 50 years.
  3. Project Scientist 'D': The maximum age limit is 45 years.
  4. Project Scientist 'C': The maximum age limit is 40 years.
  5. Project Scientist 'B': The maximum age limit is 35 years.

 

DRDO Project Scientist Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

  • Screening of Application
  • Online Short Interview
  • Personal Interview

DRDO Project Scientist Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the salary for different disciplines is different a tabulated form of salary is given below

Discipline

Number of Posts

Project Scientist “F”

2,20,717

Project Scientist “E”

2,01,794

Project Scientist “D”

1,24,612

Project Scientist “C”

1,08,073

Project Scientist “B”

90,789

 

Steps to Apply for the posts

  1. Visit the official website of RAC.
  2. On the homepage, click on Adversidemenet No. 144.
  3. Now click on "Apply Online" and you will be redirected to a new page.
  4. Fill out all the required details
  5. Pay the application form fee to submit the application form.
  6. Submit the application and download it for future reference.

FAQ

What is the duration of the contract of the Project Scientist?

Initially the contract will be for 3 years which may be extended after the performance of the project scientist and if the requirement exists.

What is the selection process for DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023?

Candidates will be evaluated with two rounds of interviews - online and offline

How many posts have been announced in DRDO Project Scientist recruitment?

A total of 12 posts have been announced in the DRDO Project Scientist on a contract basis in the recruitment notification.

When will the detailed notification for DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 be released?

The DRDO Project Scientist Recruitment 2023 detailed notification was announced by the recruitment authority, on May 25, 2023, on its official website. However, the application process will start from May 27, 2023.

