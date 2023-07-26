DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 55 Project Scientist Posts, Check Eligibility

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) under DRDO has invited online applications for the 55 posts of Project Scientist. Check notification pdf, application process, salary and others.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) under DRDO has invited online applications for the 55 posts of Project Scientist on its official website. These positions are available in various disciplines including Computer Science & Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/Mechanical Engineering and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 11, 2023.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023

Selection for these posts will be done on the personal interview. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a final personal interview to be conducted as per rules at the venue and date, which will be intimated through the call letter by the institution.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Important Date

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 11, 2023.

DRDO RAC Vacancy Details

Project Scientist ‘F’-1

Project Scientist ‘D-12

Project Scientist ‘C’-30

Project Scientist ‘B’-12

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Project Scientist ‘F’-

(i) Candidates should have at least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university or equivalent.

(ii) Minimum 10 Years of working experience in Design and development in the field of application software development with programming languages( C, C++) and scripting languages (Python/Perl/Bash). Including, Project management of computer networks with security features.

Project Scientist ‘D-12

Electronics & Communication Engineering:

(i) At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university or equivalent.

(ii) Minimum 5 Years experience in Satellite Earth Station.

(iii) Experience in handling test & measurement equipment like signal generators, Spectrum analyzers & Network Analyzers.

(iv) Deep knowledge & strong experience with signal processing algorithm development using MATLAB/SIMULINK

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

For Project Scientist ‘F’ : Not exceeding 55 years

For Project Scientist ‘E’ :Not exceeding 50 years

For Project Scientist ‘D’: Not exceeding 45 years

For Project Scientist ‘C’ : Not exceeding 40 years

For Project Scientist ‘B’ : Not exceeding 35 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) Post name Project Scientist Number of Posts 55 Jobs Type Govt Jobs Last date to apply online August 11, 2023 Application Mode Online Official website https://rac.gov.in

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How to Apply for DRDO RAC Vacancy?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://rac.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link and first register online at the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in).

Step 3: Now upload all requisite certificates/related documents and make payment of requisite fee.

Step 4: After that, submit the application form.

Step 5: After previewing the application along with uploaded certificates/documents, the

application needs to be locked for submission. Only locked/finalised applications in all respects shall be considered.

Step 6: . Candidates are also advised to retain a printout /copy of the online recruitment application (pdf format) after submission.

Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.