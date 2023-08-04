DRDO RAC Jobs 2023 Apply For 204 Various Posts

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online Engineer, Scientist B Vacancy on rac.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Dates

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) has notified for 204 Scientist B and others posts on its official website. Check application process, pdf, notification link, how to apply here. 

Get all the details of drdo rac recruitment 2023 here

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) under DRDO has released notification for the 204 Scientist B/ Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2023. 


These positions are available for various departments.  These positions are available in various departments including Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Department of Science & Technology (DST) and College of Military Engineering (CME). 

Out of total 204 vacancies, 181 are for DRDO,  six  in Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) , 11  in the Department of Science & Technology (DST) and six in College of Military Engineering (CME).

 

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date: Within 21 days from the date of activation of the online registration link at the RAC website. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard. 

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organisation  Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC)
Name of posts  Engineer, Scientist B 
Number of Posts  204
Application mode  Online 
Jobs type Govt Jobs
Official website  https://rac.gov.in


DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Department wise vacancies
DRDO-181
ADA-6
DST-11
CME-6

Discipline wise vacancies 

  • Electronics & Communication Engg-52
  • Mechanical Engg-50
  • Computer Science & Engg-39
  • Electrical Engg-06
  • Material Engg/Material Science & Engg/ Metallurgical Engg-10
  • Physics-10
  • Chemistry-05
  • Chemical  Engg-13
  • Aeronautical /Aerospace Engg-07
  • Mathematics-02
  • Civil Engg-02
  • Environmental Science & Engineering-2
  • Geology and Geophysics-2
  • Petroleum Engineering-1
  • Production and Industrial Engineering-1

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Electronics & Communication Engg-

  • At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics &
    Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.
  • GATE Qualification:
    Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg [Paper code : EC]

 

Mechanical Engg-

  • At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg
    from a recognized university or equivalent.
  • GATE Qualification:
    Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering [Paper code : ME]
  • You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post. 

Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://rac.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Detailed guidelines for submission of online application are available on
    RAC website and you are advised to go through the same before submission of application.
  • Step 3: Provide the required details to the link and follow the guidelines and submit the application form.
  • Step 4: Now provide all the essential documents.
  • Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023?

August 31, 2023 is the last date to apply online,

What are the Jobs in DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023?

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) under DRDO is recruiting for 204 Scientist B/ Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ posts.
