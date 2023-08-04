DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online Engineer, Scientist B Vacancy on rac.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Dates

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) under DRDO has released notification for the 204 Scientist B/ Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2023.
These positions are available for various departments. These positions are available in various departments including Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Department of Science & Technology (DST) and College of Military Engineering (CME).
Out of total 204 vacancies, 181 are for DRDO, six in Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) , 11 in the Department of Science & Technology (DST) and six in College of Military Engineering (CME).
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date: Within 21 days from the date of activation of the online registration link at the RAC website. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC)
|Name of posts
|Engineer, Scientist B
|Number of Posts
|204
|Application mode
|Online
|Jobs type
|Govt Jobs
|Official website
|https://rac.gov.in
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Department wise vacancies
DRDO-181
ADA-6
DST-11
CME-6
Discipline wise vacancies
- Electronics & Communication Engg-52
- Mechanical Engg-50
- Computer Science & Engg-39
- Electrical Engg-06
- Material Engg/Material Science & Engg/ Metallurgical Engg-10
- Physics-10
- Chemistry-05
- Chemical Engg-13
- Aeronautical /Aerospace Engg-07
- Mathematics-02
- Civil Engg-02
- Environmental Science & Engineering-2
- Geology and Geophysics-2
- Petroleum Engineering-1
- Production and Industrial Engineering-1
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Electronics & Communication Engg-
- At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics &
Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.
- GATE Qualification:
Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg [Paper code : EC]
Mechanical Engg-
- At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg
from a recognized university or equivalent.
- GATE Qualification:
Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering [Paper code : ME]
- You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.
Selection Process
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://rac.gov.in.
- Step 2: Detailed guidelines for submission of online application are available on
RAC website and you are advised to go through the same before submission of application.
- Step 3: Provide the required details to the link and follow the guidelines and submit the application form.
- Step 4: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.