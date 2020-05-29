DRDO Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Research Associate Posts, Apply by 15 July

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Research Associate at NAPOL, Kochi. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 July 2020

DRDO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Research Associate (Ocean Science)- 1 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Research Associate Posts

Educational Qualification:

Research Associate - Ph. D in Ocean Sciences or relevant allied subjects preferably with experience in the field of Physical Oceanography OR having 3 years of research or teaching experience after M. Tech (OceanTechnology)/MS(Ocean Engineering) with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal in the field of Physical Oceanography.

Age Limit: 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

DRDO RA Recruitment 2020 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for DRDO RA Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the document ‘The Director, NPOL, Thrikkakara PO, Kochi –682 021’ within 30 days (15 July 2020) of publication of this advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar. The envelope must be superscribed with APPLICATION FOR FELLOWSHIP-RA 2020 on the top of the envelope.

Latest Government Jobs:

WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020: 11 Vacancies for Member, Specialist Gender and Other Posts, Graduates can apply

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: 22 Vacancies for Senior Residents Posts, Interview on 10 June

SPSC Sikkim Yoga Instructor Recruitment 2020, Online Application begins Started @spscskm.gov.in

UIIC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Administrative Officer @uiic.co.in

NHM, Kolhapur Recruitment 2020: 22 Vacancies for Medical Officer, Cardiologist, Radiologist & Other Posts

Khadki Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 29 Staff Nurse, DEO & Other Posts, Online Link Active from 29 May to 1 June