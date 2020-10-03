DRDO DESIDOC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification: Applications invited for 16 Posts, Apply @drdo.gov.in

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020: DRDO- Defence Scientific Information and Documentation Centre (DSIDC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 15 days (18 October 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in employment newspaper.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 15 days (18 October 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in employment newspaper.

DRDO DSIDC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Library and Information Science - 9 Posts

Computer Science - 6 Posts

Photography - 1 Post

DRDO DSIDC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Library and Information Science - Degree/Diploma in Library Science from a recognised University.

Computer Science - Degree in Computer Science (B.E./B.Tech. Only) from recognised University.

Photography - Diploma in Photography from recognised University.

DRDO DSIDC Recruitment 2020 Salary

Library and Information Science - Rs. 8000/- for Diploma holders, Rs. 9000/- for Degree holders

Computer Science - Rs. 9000/- for Degree holders

Photography - Rs. 8000/-

DRDO DSIDC Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through merit basis only.

How to apply for DRDO DSIDC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to email id director@desidoc.drdo.in within 15 days (18 October 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in employment newspaper.

