DRDO DESIDOC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification: Applications invited for 16 Posts, Apply @drdo.gov.in

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020: DRDO- Defence Scientific Information and Documentation Centre (DSIDC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 15 days (18 October 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in employment newspaper.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 15 days (18 October 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in employment newspaper.
DRDO DSIDC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Library and Information Science - 9 Posts
- Computer Science - 6 Posts
- Photography - 1 Post
DRDO DSIDC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Library and Information Science - Degree/Diploma in Library Science from a recognised University.
- Computer Science - Degree in Computer Science (B.E./B.Tech. Only) from recognised University.
- Photography - Diploma in Photography from recognised University.
DRDO DSIDC Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Library and Information Science - Rs. 8000/- for Diploma holders, Rs. 9000/- for Degree holders
- Computer Science - Rs. 9000/- for Degree holders
- Photography - Rs. 8000/-
DRDO DSIDC Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done through merit basis only.
Download DRDO DSIDC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for DRDO DSIDC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to email id director@desidoc.drdo.in within 15 days (18 October 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in employment newspaper.
