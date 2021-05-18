DSSSB Junior Clerk 2021 Result OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Jr Clerk (19/15)Supplementary Result Here

DSSSB Junior Clerk 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the Supplementary Result for the post of Junior Clerk (Post Code: 19/15) on its website. All candidates appeared for the DSSSB Exam 2021 can now download their result through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Junior Clerk 2021 Tier 1 Exam 2021 was conducted from 22 February 2021 to 25 February 2021 and the skill test was held on 16 February for VH candidates and from 22 February to 25 February wherein out of 585 candidates, 385 candidates appeared for the test. In the skill test conducted, out of 385 candidates only 346 candidates could qualify. The candidates can now download DSSSB Junior Clerk 2021 Supplementary result by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on DSSSB Junior Clerk 2021Supplementary result flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. A PDF will be opened. Cntrl + F+ Roll Number and Search. The DSSSB Junior Clerk 2021Supplementary result will be displayed. Download DSSSB Junior Clerk 2021Supplementary result and save it for future reference.

Download DSSSB Junior Clerk 2021 Supplementary result

Official Website

A total of 57 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Junior Clerk in Delhi Transport Corporation under Post Code 19/15. The final list has been uploaded on the official website on the basis of written test, skill test and documents. The board has closed the recruitment process for the aforesaid post. Further, the waitlist panel of the candidates shall be valid up to 16 May 2021.

