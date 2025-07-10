DSSSB PGT Eligibility 2025: Education Qualification, Age Limit and Relaxation

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DSSSB PGT Eligibility is set by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. Candidates must fulfil the requisite qualifications and should not be more than 30 years old to be eligible for this post. Check the DSSSB PGT age limit, qualification, and more here.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has invited applications to fill 131 vacancies for the PGT post in Engineering Graphics, English, Sanskrit, Horticulture, and Agriculture. Interested candidates can apply online for this post from July 8 to August 7, 2025, only at the official website. Before applying, applicants must ensure they fulfil all the aspects of the eligibility criteria, including age limit, qualification, and nationality. Those who are found ineligible at any selection stage will be disqualified from the further recruitment process. Further details about the DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2025 are discussed on this page.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria in the official notification PDF. Aspirants should read the notification carefully to ascertain whether their qualification matches the eligibility conditions outlined by the exam authorities. It is essential to be eligible in terms of age, educational qualifications, experience, etc, to avoid disqualification from the candidature at any stage. To be eligible, aspirants must have completed a bachelor’s/master’s degree in a relevant field. Additionally, they should be 30 years old and must hold Indian citizenship when applying for this post. Age relaxation shall be given to reserved categories. We have compiled below the eligibility requirements for the DSSSB PGT vacancy for the reference of the candidates.

DSSSB PGT Age Limit

The age limit is an important parameter of the PGT eligibility criteria. The age of the candidates shall be determined as of 07/08/2025. As per the official notification, the age of the candidates must not exceed 30 years when applying for the post.

DSSSB PGT Age Limit Relaxation

There shall be a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved categories, including SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, etc. Here is the category-wise DSSSB PGT age limit relaxation shared below:

Categories

Age Relaxation

SC/ST (For Group B & C)

05 years

OBC (For Group B & C)

03 years

PwBD (For Group B & C)

10 years

PwBD + SC/ST (For Group B & C)

15 years

PwBD + OBC (For Group B & C)

13 years

Departmental candidate i.e. regular Govt. servant with at least three years continuous service. (These instructions are applicable only to Central Government Civilian Employees and Employees of all Departments/Autonomous/Local Bodies of Govt. of NCT of Delhi)

For Group B Post:

Up to 05 years for Group ‘B’ posts (which are in the same line or allied cadres and where a relationship could be established that the service already rendered in a particular post will be useful for the efficient discharge of the duties of post) as per DoP&T norms

Ex-Servicemen (Group B & C (Non-Gazetted))

Period of Military service plus 3 years (Maximum upto 55 years)

Meritorious Sports Persons (Only for Group 'C' posts)

Up to 05 years (10 years for SC/ST and 08 years for OBC candidates)

Disabled Defence services personnel (Group ‘C’)

45 years (50 years of SC/ST, 48 years for OBC)

Widows/ divorced women/ women judicially separated and who are not re-married

For Group C Post:

Up to the age of 35 years (up to 40 yrs for SC/ST & 38 for OBC)

DSSSB PGT Educational Qualification

Educational Qualification is an important factor in the DSSSB PGT eligibility criteria. Aspirants must possess the requisite qualifications from a recognised University/institution to be eligible. Here is the post-wise DSSSB PGT educational qualification shared below.

Post Name

Educational Qualification

PGT Engineering Graphics (Male)

Degree in Engineering (Civil/Mechanical) or in Architecture with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent from a recognized University or Institute

PGT Engineering Graphics (Female)

Degree in Engineering (Civil/Mechanical) or in Architecture with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent from a recognized University or Institute. 

PGT English (Male)

Master Degree in English from a recognized University/Institution with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the subject concerned. 

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from a recognized University; 

OR 

B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed.; Or three year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from any NCTE recognized institution

PGT English (Female)

Master Degree in English from a recognized University/Institution with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the subject concerned.

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from a recognized University; 

OR 

B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed.; Or three year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from any NCTE recognized institution.

PGT Sanskrit (Male)

Master Degree in Sanskrit from a recognized University/Institution with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the subject concerned. 

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from a recognized University; 

OR 

B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed.; Or  three year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from any NCTE recognized institution

PGT Sanskrit (Female)

Master Degree in Sanskrit from a recognized University/Institution with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the subject concerned. 

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from a recognized University; 

OR

B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed.; Or three year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from any NCTE recognized institution.

PGT Horticulture (Male)

Master Degree in Horticulture from a recognized University/Institution with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the subject concerned. 

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from a recognized University; 

OR 

B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed.; Or three year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from any NCTE recognized institution

PGT Agriculture (Male)

Master Degree in Agriculture from a recognized University/Institution with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the subject concerned. 

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from a recognized University; 

OR 

B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed.; Or three year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from any NCTE recognized institution.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility 2025: Nationality

The candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the DSSSB PGT vacancy.

Documents to Prove PGT Eligibility Criteria

Candidates will have to submit all the required documents regarding their identity and eligibility for verification purposes. Failing to submit any of the essential documents will lead to the cancellation of their candidature. The list of documents required to prove DSSSB PGT eligibility is as follows:

  • Proof of Date of Birth
  • Marksheet and Certificates of all Educational Qualifications
  • Caste Certificate, if any
  • Disability Certificate, if any
  • Photo ID Proof
  • Other Relevant Documents

