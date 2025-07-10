DSSSB PGT Eligibility 2025: Education Qualification, Age Limit and Relaxation

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has invited applications to fill 131 vacancies for the PGT post in Engineering Graphics, English, Sanskrit, Horticulture, and Agriculture. Interested candidates can apply online for this post from July 8 to August 7, 2025, only at the official website. Before applying, applicants must ensure they fulfil all the aspects of the eligibility criteria, including age limit, qualification, and nationality. Those who are found ineligible at any selection stage will be disqualified from the further recruitment process. Further details about the DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria 2025 are discussed on this page.

DSSSB PGT Eligibility

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria in the official notification PDF. Aspirants should read the notification carefully to ascertain whether their qualification matches the eligibility conditions outlined by the exam authorities. It is essential to be eligible in terms of age, educational qualifications, experience, etc, to avoid disqualification from the candidature at any stage. To be eligible, aspirants must have completed a bachelor’s/master’s degree in a relevant field. Additionally, they should be 30 years old and must hold Indian citizenship when applying for this post. Age relaxation shall be given to reserved categories. We have compiled below the eligibility requirements for the DSSSB PGT vacancy for the reference of the candidates.