DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern and Download Syllabus PDF

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced 131 vacancies for the PGT post in Engineering Graphics, English, Sanskrit, Horticulture, and Agriculture. The online application window link will remain active from July 8 to August 7, 2025, only on the official website. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written test. Having a thorough knowledge of the DSSSB PGT syllabus can help candidates build an effective strategy for the upcoming exam. Typically, the syllabus covers subjects like Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, English Language & Comprehension, Hindi Language & Comprehension, Numerical Aptitude & Data Interpretation, and the Subject Concerned with the post. A total of 300 questions for 300 marks will be asked in the written exam. Aspirants should grasp fundamentals and learn core topics across all the sections to perform well in the exam. Further details about the syllabus and exam pattern of the DSSSB PGT are discussed on this page.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2025 The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the syllabus and exam requirements in the DSSSB PGT official notification. Familiarity with subject-wise curriculum and paper format can help you streamline your exam preparation. Here are the key highlights of the DSSSB PGT syllabus shared below. DSSSB PGT Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the DSSSB PGT exam pattern to identify the question format, number of sections, total questions, maximum marks, exam duration, marking scheme, and other details. The written exam is typically divided into two sections, i.e. Section A and Section B. Section A comprises 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks, whereas Section B comprises 200 MCQs for 200 marks. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong MCQ answer. Here is the latest pattern for the DSSSB PGT written exam shared below.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates should download and check the DSSSB PGT Syllabus PDF to determine relevant topics across all the sections. It helps candidates stay on track during their entire preparation journey. Get the direct link to download the subject-wise syllabus below. DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2025 for Section A The DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Section A is divided into 5 subjects, i.e. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, English Language & Comprehension, Hindi Language & Comprehension, Numerical Aptitude & Data Interpretation. Aspirants must gain conceptual clarity and achieve mastery in all the chapters to score well in the exam. Here is the topic-wise syllabus for the DSSSB PGT exam shared below. DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability The Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability section is designed to evaluate aspirants' logical skills and critical thinking abilities. It covers the list of following topics:

Analogy

Classification Series

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relations

Direction Sense Test

Logical Venn Diagrams

Alphabet Test

Sitting Arrangements

Mathematical Operations

Arithmetical Reasoning

Inserting the missing character

Number, Ranking and Time Sequence Test

Syllogism

Statement and Arguments

Statement and Assumptions

Statement and Courses of Action

Statement and Conclusions

Deriving Conclusion

Assertion and Reason

Punch Lines

Situation Reaction Tests

Causes and Effect

Analytical Reasoning DSSSB PGT Syllabus for General Awareness General Awareness subject aims to test the candidate’s awareness of all the current events happening around the globe, along with Static General Knowledge. Given below are the important topics for this section: History

Polity

Constitution

Sports

Art & Culture

Geography

Economics

Everyday Science

Scientific Research

National/ International Organisations/ Institutions etc.

DSSSB PGT Syllabus for English Language The English Language section assesses candidates’ vocabulary skills, comprehension, and verbal ability. The list of important topics is as follows: Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence Structure

Synonyms Antonyms DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Hindi Language The Hindi Language section judges aspirants’ reading comprehension skills, vocabulary and grammar concepts. Mentioned below are the essential topics for this section: Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence Structure

Idioms and Phrases DSSSB PGT Syllabus for Numerical Aptitude The Numerical Aptitude section evaluates candidates’ grasp of numbers, arithmetic concepts, and related problem-solving skills. It covers the list of following topics: Simplification

Decimals

Data Interpretation

Fractions

L.C.M.

H.C.F.

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Average

Profit & Loss

Discount

Simple & Compound Interest

Mensuration

Time & Work

Time & Distance

Table & Graphs

Pie Chart

Line Chart

Line Graph

Bar Graph

Venn Diagrams

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2025 for Section B Candidates can download the DSSSB PGT syllabus PDF for Section B from the official website. It typically covers the subject concerned to post-graduation qualification and the teaching methodology required for the post. They must focus on covering concepts of all the essential topics and practice unlimited questions related to it. The posts covered in the DSSSB PGT vacancy 2025 are as follows: PGT Engineering Graphics

PGT English

PGT Sanskrit

PGT Horticulture

PGT Agriculture How to Cover the DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2025? DSSSB PGT exam preparation requires smart techniques, high-quality study materials, and consistency. Check the best tips and tricks to excel in the DSSSB PGT written exam shared below: Examine the DSSSB PGT Syllabus to identify high-weightage chapters.

Make a study plan based on your current knowledge, strengths, and learning preferences.

Practice mocks and previous papers to improve speed and accuracy.

Revise all the short notes to quickly revise the massive syllabus.