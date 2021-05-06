DSSSB PGT Exam Date 2021 Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Check Post Graduate Teacher Admit Card Updates
DSSSB PGT Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the online exam date for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), against advertisement number 02/20 and 04/20, on its website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. As per the notice, DSSSB PGT Exam will be held from 08 June to 20 June 2021. The candidates can check the complete schedule through the table below:
|
Name of the Post
|
Post Code
|
Date of Exam
|
PGT Geography Male
|
33/20
|
08 June 2021 (Tuesday)
|
PGT Geography Female
|
78/20
|
08 June 2021 (Tuesday)
|
PGT Economics Male
|
66/20
|
08 June 2021 (Tuesday)
|
PGT Economics Female
|
67/20
|
08 June 2021 (Tuesday)
|
PGT Computer Science Male
|
70/20
|
11 June 2021 (Friday)
|
PGT Computer Science Female
|
71/20
|
11 June 2021 (Friday)
|
PGT Maths Female
|
29/20
|
11 June 2021 (Friday)
|
PGT Physical Education Male
|
85/20
|
12 June 2021 (Saturday)
|
PGT Physical Education Female
|
80/20
|
12 June 2021 (Saturday)
|
PGT History Male
|
27/20
|
15 June 2021 (Tuesday)
|
PGT Hindi Female
|
69/20
|
15 June 2021 (Tuesday)
|
PGT Hindi Female
|
69/20
|
16 June 2021 (Wednesday)
|
PGT Hindi Female
|
69/20
|
16 June 2021 (Wednesday)
|
PGT History Female
|
79/20
|
17 June 2021 (Thursday)
|
PGT Political Science Male
|
72/20
|
17 June 2021 (Thursday)
|
PGT Commerce Male
|
23/20
|
18 June 2021 (Friday)
|
PGT Sociology Male
|
64/20
|
18 June 2021 (Friday)
|
PGT Sociology Female
|
65/20
|
18 June 2021 (Friday)
|
PGT Physics Female
|
31/20
|
19 June 2021 (Saturday)
|
PGT English Female
|
26/20
|
20 June 2021 (Sunday)
DSSSB shall also release the admit card for the said posts. DSSSB PGT Admit Card is expected in the last week of May or First week of June 2021. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of DSSSB for latest updates regarding the admit card.