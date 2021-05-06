DSSSB PGT Exam Date 2021 Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Check Post Graduate Teacher Admit Card Updates

DSSSB PGT Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the online exam date for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), against advertisement number 02/20 and 04/20, on its website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. As per the notice, DSSSB PGT Exam will be held from 08 June to 20 June 2021. The candidates can check the complete schedule through the table below:

Name of the Post Post Code Date of Exam PGT Geography Male 33/20 08 June 2021 (Tuesday) PGT Geography Female 78/20 08 June 2021 (Tuesday) PGT Economics Male 66/20 08 June 2021 (Tuesday) PGT Economics Female 67/20 08 June 2021 (Tuesday) PGT Computer Science Male 70/20 11 June 2021 (Friday) PGT Computer Science Female 71/20 11 June 2021 (Friday) PGT Maths Female 29/20 11 June 2021 (Friday) PGT Physical Education Male 85/20 12 June 2021 (Saturday) PGT Physical Education Female 80/20 12 June 2021 (Saturday) PGT History Male 27/20 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) PGT Hindi Female 69/20 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) PGT Hindi Female 69/20 16 June 2021 (Wednesday) PGT Hindi Female 69/20 16 June 2021 (Wednesday) PGT History Female 79/20 17 June 2021 (Thursday) PGT Political Science Male 72/20 17 June 2021 (Thursday) PGT Commerce Male 23/20 18 June 2021 (Friday) PGT Sociology Male 64/20 18 June 2021 (Friday) PGT Sociology Female 65/20 18 June 2021 (Friday) PGT Physics Female 31/20 19 June 2021 (Saturday) PGT English Female 26/20 20 June 2021 (Sunday)

DSSSB shall also release the admit card for the said posts. DSSSB PGT Admit Card is expected in the last week of May or First week of June 2021. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of DSSSB for latest updates regarding the admit card.

DSSSB PGT Exam Date Notice