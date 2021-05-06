Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

DSSSB PGT Exam Date 2021 Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Check Post Graduate Teacher Admit Card Updates

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the online exam date for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), against advertisement number 02/20 and 04/20, on its website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Created On: May 6, 2021 16:09 IST
DSSSB PGT Exam Date and Admit Card2021
DSSSB PGT Exam Date and Admit Card2021

DSSSB PGT Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the online exam date for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), against advertisement number 02/20 and 04/20, on its website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. As per the notice, DSSSB PGT Exam will be held from 08 June to 20 June 2021. The candidates can check the complete schedule through the table below:

Name of the Post

Post Code

Date of Exam

PGT Geography Male

33/20

08 June 2021 (Tuesday)

PGT Geography Female

78/20

08 June 2021 (Tuesday)

PGT Economics Male

66/20

08 June 2021 (Tuesday)

PGT Economics Female

67/20

08 June 2021 (Tuesday)

PGT Computer Science Male

70/20

11 June 2021 (Friday)

PGT Computer Science Female

71/20

11 June 2021 (Friday)

PGT Maths Female

29/20

11 June 2021 (Friday)

PGT Physical Education Male

85/20

12 June 2021 (Saturday)

PGT Physical Education Female

80/20

12 June 2021 (Saturday)

PGT History Male

27/20

15 June 2021 (Tuesday)

PGT Hindi Female

69/20

15 June 2021 (Tuesday)

PGT Hindi Female

69/20

16 June 2021 (Wednesday)

PGT Hindi Female

69/20

16 June 2021 (Wednesday)

PGT History Female

79/20

17 June 2021 (Thursday)

PGT Political Science Male

72/20

17 June 2021 (Thursday)

PGT Commerce Male

23/20

18 June 2021 (Friday)

PGT Sociology Male

64/20

18 June 2021 (Friday)

PGT Sociology Female

65/20

18 June 2021 (Friday)

PGT Physics Female

31/20

19 June 2021 (Saturday)

PGT English Female

26/20

20 June 2021 (Sunday)

DSSSB shall also release the admit card for the said posts. DSSSB PGT Admit Card is expected in the last week of May or First week of June 2021. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of DSSSB for latest updates regarding the admit card.

DSSSB PGT Exam Date Notice
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 5 =
Post

Comments