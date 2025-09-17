DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Begins at dsssbonline.nic.in for 1180 Posts - Check Last Date, Notification PDF and More

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Meenu Solanki
Sep 17, 2025, 15:05 IST

DSSSB PRT Apply Online 2025 process will start today, September 17. A total of 1180 Assistant Teacher vacancies are up for grabs. Scroll on to know DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 details, including eligibility, important dates, steps to apply and more here.

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for the DSSSB PRT Recruitment 2025. A total of 1180 Assistant Teacher (Primary) posts in Delhi government schools will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, dsssbonline.gov.in. The DSSSB PRT Apply Online 2025 process will start on September 17 and conclude on October 16. The selection process will include a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification. Get complete details on DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025, including application dates, eligibility, steps to apply online, and the direct registration link.

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 Notification Out

DSSSB has activated the DSSSB PRT Apply Online 2025 link for 1180 posts at dsssbonline.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher) post must complete the online registration till October 16. Aspirants are advised to carefully read the official notification and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the application process.

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 Summary

Organization

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB

Department

Directorate of Education, New Delhi Municipal Council

Exam Name

Combined Examination 2025 for the posts of Assistant Teacher (Primary)

Post

Assistant Teacher (Primary)

Vacancy

1180

Registration Dates

17 September to 16 October 2025

Selection Process

Computer-Based Examination

Official Website

dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB PRT Apply Online 2025 Start & Last Date

As per the official notification, the DSSSB PRT apply online process is expected to begin today, September 17. Eligible candidates will be able to submit their online forms till October 16. 

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

10 September 2025

Apply online starts

17 September 2025

Last date to apply online

16 October 2025

Last date to pay the application fee

16 October 2025

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025

A total of 1180 vacancies for the post of Primary Assistant Teacher have been announced for the Directorate of Education and the New Delhi Municipal Council departments. Of these, 1055 vacancies are for the schools under the Directorate of Education, while the remaining 125 are for New Delhi Municipal Council schools. Check the category-wise DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 breakdown in the table below.

Category

Directorate of Education Department

New Delhi Municipal Council

UR

434

68

OBC

278

28

SC

153

13

ST

62

07

EWS

128

09

Total

1055

125

How to Fill DSSSB PRT Application Form 2025

  1. Visit the official DSSSB website at dsssbonline.gov.in. You can also click on the direct apply online link provided here.

  2. On the homepage, click on DSSSB PRT Recruitment 2025 Apply Online.

  3. Register yourself by providing basic details such as name, email ID, and mobile number.

  4. Log in using the registration credentials.

  5. Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

  6. Pay the application fee through online payment modes.

  7. Review the application form carefully and submit it.

  8. Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

DSSSB PRT Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the DSSSB PRT application fee 2025 while submitting their online form. It must be paid online using debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. The category-wise fee details are provided below:

Category

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS

Rs 100

SC/ST/PwD/Women

Exempted

It is important to note that without a successful payment, the application form will not be accepted.

