DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Begins at dsssbonline.nic.in for 1180 Posts - Check Last Date, Notification PDF and More

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for the DSSSB PRT Recruitment 2025. A total of 1180 Assistant Teacher (Primary) posts in Delhi government schools will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, dsssbonline.gov.in. The DSSSB PRT Apply Online 2025 process will start on September 17 and conclude on October 16. The selection process will include a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification. Get complete details on DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025, including application dates, eligibility, steps to apply online, and the direct registration link.

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 Notification Out

DSSSB has activated the DSSSB PRT Apply Online 2025 link for 1180 posts at dsssbonline.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher) post must complete the online registration till October 16. Aspirants are advised to carefully read the official notification and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the application process.