DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Begins at dsssbonline.nic.in for 1180 Posts - Check Last Date, Notification PDF and More

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for the DSSSB PRT Recruitment 2025. A total of 1180 Assistant Teacher (Primary) posts in Delhi government schools will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, dsssbonline.gov.in. The DSSSB PRT Apply Online 2025 process will start on September 17 and conclude on October 16. The selection process will include a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification. Get complete details on DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025, including application dates, eligibility, steps to apply online, and the direct registration link.
DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 Notification Out
DSSSB has activated the DSSSB PRT Apply Online 2025 link for 1180 posts at dsssbonline.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher) post must complete the online registration till October 16. Aspirants are advised to carefully read the official notification and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the application process.
|
DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 Summary
|
Organization
|
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB
|
Department
|
Directorate of Education, New Delhi Municipal Council
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Examination 2025 for the posts of Assistant Teacher (Primary)
|
Post
|
Assistant Teacher (Primary)
|
Vacancy
|
1180
|
Registration Dates
|
17 September to 16 October 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Examination
|
Official Website
|
dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Also, check: DSSSB PRT Syllabus
DSSSB PRT Apply Online 2025 Start & Last Date
As per the official notification, the DSSSB PRT apply online process is expected to begin today, September 17. Eligible candidates will be able to submit their online forms till October 16.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
10 September 2025
|
Apply online starts
|
17 September 2025
|
Last date to apply online
|
16 October 2025
|
Last date to pay the application fee
|
16 October 2025
DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025
A total of 1180 vacancies for the post of Primary Assistant Teacher have been announced for the Directorate of Education and the New Delhi Municipal Council departments. Of these, 1055 vacancies are for the schools under the Directorate of Education, while the remaining 125 are for New Delhi Municipal Council schools. Check the category-wise DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 breakdown in the table below.
|
Category
|
Directorate of Education Department
|
New Delhi Municipal Council
|
UR
|
434
|
68
|
OBC
|
278
|
28
|
SC
|
153
|
13
|
ST
|
62
|
07
|
EWS
|
128
|
09
|
Total
|
1055
|
125
How to Fill DSSSB PRT Application Form 2025
-
Visit the official DSSSB website at dsssbonline.gov.in. You can also click on the direct apply online link provided here.
-
On the homepage, click on DSSSB PRT Recruitment 2025 Apply Online.
-
Register yourself by providing basic details such as name, email ID, and mobile number.
-
Log in using the registration credentials.
-
Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.
-
Pay the application fee through online payment modes.
-
Review the application form carefully and submit it.
-
Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.
DSSSB PRT Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay the DSSSB PRT application fee 2025 while submitting their online form. It must be paid online using debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. The category-wise fee details are provided below:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
Rs 100
|
SC/ST/PwD/Women
|
Exempted
It is important to note that without a successful payment, the application form will not be accepted.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation