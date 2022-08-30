DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check General Awareness Preparation Strategy for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates to be announced soon for TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), and various other posts.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 General Awareness Preparation Strategy for TGT PGT Other Posts

DSSSB Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is inviting applications from eligible Indians for filling up 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant. Interested candidates can apply online for the DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 from 28th July 2022 to 27th August 2022. The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable.

In this article, we have shared the DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Preparation Strategy for General Awareness for TGT, PGT and various posts.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 20th July 2022 Online Application Start Date 28th July 2022 Online Application End Date 27th August 2022 DSSSB Admit Card Download Date To be announced DSSSB Exam Date To be announced DSSSB Result To be announced

DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 TGT, PGT, Other Posts

For the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 2 hours 1. General Awareness 20 20 2. General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability 20 20 3. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 4. Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Test of English Language & Comprehension 20 20 Section-B 6. Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned including questions on teaching methodology/B.Ed.) 100 100 Total 200 200

For the post of Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, and Publication Assistant

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 2 hours 1. General Awareness 20 20 2. General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability 20 20 3. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 4. Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Test of English Language & Comprehension 20 20 Section-B 6. Objective type multiple choice questions on the subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed for the post. 100 100 Total 200 200

For the post of PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Horticulture, PGT Psychology (Male & Female), PGT Punjabi (Female), PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT English (Male & Female)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability 20 20 2. General Awareness 20 20 3. English Language & Comprehension 20 20 4. Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 20 20 Section-B 6. MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post. 200 200 Total 300 300

For the post of PGT Music (Male), PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT EVGC (Male & Female)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability 20 20 2. General Awareness 20 20 3. English Language & Comprehension 20 20 4. Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 20 20 Section-B 6. MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification 200 200 Total 300 300

For the post of Tailor Master

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration 1. General Awareness 40 40 2 Hours 2. General Intelligence & Reasoning ability 40 40 3. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 40 40 4. Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension 40 40 5. Test of English Language & Comprehension 40 40

For the post of Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts)

Tier-I

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. General Awareness 20 20 2. General Intelligence & Reasoning ability 20 20 3. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 4. Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Test of English Language & Comprehension 20 20 Section-B 6. Subject / Qualification Related Paper 100 100 Total 300 300

Tier-II

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Part-I 3 hours 1. (MCQ)Objective type multiple choice questions covering the entire syllabus of the qualifying subject 100 100 Part-II 2. Objective type multiple choice questions to evaluate the ability for application of concepts, problem-solving capacity, and abilities to comprehend context, analyze situations, evaluate options, make informed choice, apply theoretical aspects and principles, etc. relating to the technical and domain knowledge of the subject 100 100 Total 300 300

DSSSB Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022

How to Prepare General Awareness for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022?

General Awareness: Current Affairs - National and International, Indian History, Indian Economy, General Polity, Indian Constitution, Budget and Five-years Plan, Geography, Science and Technology, Inventions and Discoveries, Important Event, Art and Culture, Books and Authors, Awards and Honours, Countries and Capitals, Abbreviations, International and National Organizations.

To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.

To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.

Recommended Books for General Awareness for DSSSB Teacher 2022

Concise General Knowledge Manual (Pearson) Advanced Objective General Knowledge (R S Aggarwal) Lucent’s General Knowledge (Lucent Publications) Advanced Objective General Knowledge (R S Aggarwal) The Mega Yearbook (Disha Publications)

