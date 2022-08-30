DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check General Awareness Preparation Strategy for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

DSSSB Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is inviting applications from eligible Indians for filling up 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant. Interested candidates can apply online for the DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 from 28th July 2022 to 27th August 2022. The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable.
In this article, we have shared the DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Preparation Strategy for General Awareness for TGT, PGT and various posts.
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
DSSSB Recruitment Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
20th July 2022
|
Online Application Start Date
|
28th July 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
27th August 2022
|
DSSSB Admit Card Download Date
|
To be announced
|
DSSSB Exam Date
|
To be announced
|
DSSSB Result
|
To be announced
DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 TGT, PGT, Other Posts
For the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
2 hours
|
1.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Test of English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned including questions on teaching methodology/B.Ed.)
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
For the post of Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, and Publication Assistant
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
2 hours
|
1.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Test of English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
Objective type multiple choice questions on the subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed for the post.
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
For the post of PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Horticulture, PGT Psychology (Male & Female), PGT Punjabi (Female), PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT English (Male & Female)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.
|
200
|
200
|
Total
|
300
|
300
For the post of PGT Music (Male), PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT EVGC (Male & Female)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification
|
200
|
200
|
Total
|
300
|
300
For the post of Tailor Master
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
1.
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
2 Hours
|
2.
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning ability
|
40
|
40
|
3.
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
4.
|
Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
40
|
40
|
5.
|
Test of English Language & Comprehension
|
40
|
40
For the post of Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts)
Tier-I
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning ability
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Test of English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
Subject / Qualification Related Paper
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
300
|
300
Tier-II
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-I
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
(MCQ)Objective type multiple choice questions covering the entire syllabus of the qualifying subject
|
100
|
100
|
Part-II
|
2.
|
Objective type multiple choice questions to evaluate the ability for application of concepts, problem-solving capacity, and abilities to comprehend context, analyze situations, evaluate options, make informed choice, apply theoretical aspects and principles, etc. relating to the technical and domain knowledge of the subject
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
300
|
300
DSSSB Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022
How to Prepare General Awareness for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022?
General Awareness: Current Affairs - National and International, Indian History, Indian Economy, General Polity, Indian Constitution, Budget and Five-years Plan, Geography, Science and Technology, Inventions and Discoveries, Important Event, Art and Culture, Books and Authors, Awards and Honours, Countries and Capitals, Abbreviations, International and National Organizations.
To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.
To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.
Recommended Books for General Awareness for DSSSB Teacher 2022
- Concise General Knowledge Manual (Pearson)
- Advanced Objective General Knowledge (R S Aggarwal)
- Lucent’s General Knowledge (Lucent Publications)
- The Mega Yearbook (Disha Publications)
