DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check General Awareness Preparation Strategy for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates to be announced soon for TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), and various other posts.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 General Awareness Preparation Strategy for TGT PGT Other Posts
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 General Awareness Preparation Strategy for TGT PGT Other Posts

DSSSB Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is inviting applications from eligible Indians for filling up 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant. Interested candidates can apply online for the DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 from 28th July 2022 to 27th August 2022. The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable.

In this article, we have shared the DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Preparation Strategy for General Awareness for TGT, PGT and various posts.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

20th July 2022

Online Application Start Date

28th July 2022

Online Application End Date

27th August 2022

DSSSB Admit Card Download Date

To be announced

DSSSB Exam Date

To be announced

DSSSB Result

To be announced

DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 TGT, PGT, Other Posts

For the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  2 hours

1.

General Awareness

20

20

2.

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability

20

20

3.

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

20

20

4.

Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Test of English Language & Comprehension

20

20

Section-B

6.

Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned including questions on teaching methodology/B.Ed.)

100

100
 

Total

200

200

For the post of Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, and Publication Assistant

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  2 hours

1.

General Awareness

20

20

2.

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability

20

20

3.

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

20

20

4.

Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Test of English Language & Comprehension

20

20

Section-B

6.

Objective type multiple choice questions on the subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed for the post.

100

100
 

Total

200

200

For the post of PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Horticulture, PGT Psychology (Male & Female), PGT Punjabi (Female), PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT English (Male & Female)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability

20

20

2.

General Awareness

20

20

3.

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

4.

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation

20

20

Section-B

6.

MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.

200

200
 

Total

300

300

For the post of PGT Music (Male), PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT EVGC (Male & Female)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability

20

20

2.

General Awareness

20

20

3.

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

4.

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation

20

20

Section-B

6.

MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification

200

200
 

Total

300

300

For the post of Tailor Master

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

1.

General Awareness

40

40

 

 

 

 

 2 Hours

2.

General Intelligence & Reasoning ability

40

40

3.

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

40

40

4.

Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension

40

40

5.

Test of English Language & Comprehension

40

40

For the post of Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts)

Tier-I

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

General Awareness

20

20

2.

General Intelligence & Reasoning ability

20

20

3.

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

20

20

4.

Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Test of English Language & Comprehension

20

20

Section-B

6.

Subject / Qualification Related Paper

100

100
 

Total

300

300

Tier-II

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Part-I

  3 hours

1.

(MCQ)Objective type multiple choice questions covering the entire syllabus of the qualifying subject

100

100

Part-II

2.

Objective type multiple choice questions to evaluate the ability for application of concepts, problem-solving capacity, and abilities to comprehend context, analyze situations, evaluate options, make informed choice, apply theoretical aspects and principles, etc. relating to the technical and domain knowledge of the subject

100

100
 

Total

300

300

Also Read: DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualifications for TGT & PGT Posts 

Also Read: DSSSB Teacher Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Vacancies for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

DSSSB Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022

How to Prepare General Awareness for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022?

General Awareness: Current Affairs - National and International, Indian History, Indian Economy, General Polity, Indian Constitution, Budget and Five-years Plan, Geography, Science and Technology, Inventions and Discoveries, Important Event, Art and Culture, Books and Authors, Awards and Honours, Countries and Capitals, Abbreviations, International and National Organizations.

To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.

To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.

Recommended Books for General Awareness for DSSSB Teacher 2022

  1. Concise General Knowledge Manual (Pearson)
  2. Advanced Objective General Knowledge (R S Aggarwal)
  3. Lucent’s General Knowledge (Lucent Publications)
  4. Advanced Objective General Knowledge (R S Aggarwal)
  5. The Mega Yearbook (Disha Publications)

DSSSB Teacher Admit Card 2022 TGT PGT Download Link (Inactive)

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play