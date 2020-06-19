Durg Recruitment 2020 for Guest Teacher Posts, Download Durg Guest Teacher Notification PDF @durg.gov.in

Durg Recruitment 2020: Office President / Collector, English Medium Steering Committee, District Durg (Chhattisgarh) has invited applications for the post of Guest Teacher. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 25 June 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 25 June 2020
Durg Guest Teacher Vacancy Details
Guest Teacher - 61 Posts
- Lecturer -21 Posts
- Teacher - 14 Posts
- Assistant Teacher - 11 Posts
- Physical Teacher - 5 Posts
- Computer Teacher - 5 Posts
- Bibliographer - 5 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Durg Guest Teacher Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Lecturer - Graduate and B.Ed from a recognzied university
- Teacher - Graduate and B.Ed from a recognzied university
- Assistant Teacher - 10+2 and D.Ed or D.El.Ed from a recognzied university
- Physical Teacher - Graduate and B.P.Ed from a recognzied university
- Computer Teacher - BCA/B.Sc in Computer from a recognzied university. Preference shall be given to MCA/M.Sc in Computer
- Bibliographer - Graduate and B.Lib from a recognzied university
How to Apply for Durg Guest Teacher Posts Recruitment 2020 ?
The candidates can download Durg Guest Teacher Application Form from the official website and send it to Secretary/District Education Officer, English Medium Steering Committee, Office of District Education Officer, Gandhi Chowk, Durg - 491001 on or before 25 June 2020.
Durg Guest Teacher Posts Recruitment Notification PDF