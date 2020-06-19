Durg Recruitment 2020 for Guest Teacher Posts, Download Durg Guest Teacher Notification PDF @durg.gov.in

Durg Recruitment 2020: Office President / Collector, English Medium Steering Committee, District Durg (Chhattisgarh) has invited applications for the post of Guest Teacher. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 25 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 June 2020

Durg Guest Teacher Vacancy Details

Guest Teacher - 61 Posts

Lecturer -21 Posts

Teacher - 14 Posts

Assistant Teacher - 11 Posts

Physical Teacher - 5 Posts

Computer Teacher - 5 Posts

Bibliographer - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Durg Guest Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

Lecturer - Graduate and B.Ed from a recognzied university

Teacher - Graduate and B.Ed from a recognzied university

Assistant Teacher - 10+2 and D.Ed or D.El.Ed from a recognzied university

Physical Teacher - Graduate and B.P.Ed from a recognzied university

Computer Teacher - BCA/B.Sc in Computer from a recognzied university. Preference shall be given to MCA/M.Sc in Computer

Bibliographer - Graduate and B.Lib from a recognzied university

How to Apply for Durg Guest Teacher Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can download Durg Guest Teacher Application Form from the official website and send it to Secretary/District Education Officer, English Medium Steering Committee, Office of District Education Officer, Gandhi Chowk, Durg - 491001 on or before 25 June 2020.

Durg Guest Teacher Posts Recruitment Notification PDF



Official Website