Study at Home
Search

Durg Recruitment 2020 for Guest Teacher Posts, Download Durg Guest Teacher Notification PDF @durg.gov.in

Office President / Collector, English Medium Steering Committee, District Durg (Chhattisgarh) has invited applications for the post of Guest Teacher. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 25 June 2020.

Jun 19, 2020 14:55 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Durg Guest Teacher Recruitment 2020
Durg Guest Teacher Recruitment 2020

Durg Recruitment 2020: Office President / Collector, English Medium Steering Committee, District Durg (Chhattisgarh) has invited applications for the post of Guest Teacher. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 25 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 June 2020

Durg Guest Teacher Vacancy Details

Guest Teacher -  61 Posts

  • Lecturer -21 Posts
  • Teacher - 14 Posts
  • Assistant Teacher - 11 Posts
  • Physical Teacher - 5 Posts
  • Computer Teacher - 5 Posts
  • Bibliographer - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Durg Guest Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Lecturer - Graduate and B.Ed from a recognzied university
  • Teacher - Graduate and B.Ed from a recognzied university
  • Assistant Teacher - 10+2 and D.Ed or D.El.Ed from a recognzied university
  • Physical Teacher - Graduate and B.P.Ed from a recognzied university
  • Computer Teacher - BCA/B.Sc in Computer from a recognzied university. Preference shall be given to MCA/M.Sc in Computer
  • Bibliographer - Graduate and B.Lib from a recognzied university

How to Apply for Durg Guest Teacher Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can download Durg Guest Teacher Application Form from the official website and send it to Secretary/District Education Officer, English Medium Steering Committee, Office of District Education Officer, Gandhi Chowk, Durg - 491001 on or before 25 June 2020.

Durg Guest Teacher Posts Recruitment Notification PDF

Official Website

 

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationDurg Recruitment 2020 for Guest Teacher Posts, Download Durg Guest Teacher Notification PDF @durg.gov.in
Last Date of SubmissionJun 25, 2020
Citydurg
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Graduate
Functional Education

Related Stories