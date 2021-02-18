East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for CA, General Assistant, Signal & Telecommunication Instructor Posts

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: East Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of CA, General Assistant, Signal & Telecommunication Instructor in Central Railway, Hajipur, Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before the last date. The details of the recruitment are given below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for CA and General Assistant - 28 February 2021

Last date for submission of application for Signal & Telecommunication Instructor -10 March 2021

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Signal and telecommunication instructor - 1 Post

CA - 2 Posts

General Assistant - 6 Posts

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Signal and telecommunication instructor - Signal and DoT employees (except clerical cadre) below the same grade pay or one grade pay who have completed at least 2 years of regular service period notification date (Financial Upgradation will not be counted under MACP ).

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

CA, General Assistant - 65 years

Signal and Telecommunication Instructor - should be less than 52 years

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary

CA - ₹ 35400-112400

General Assistant (Peon) - ₹ 18000-56900

Signal and Telecommunication Instructor - Level 7

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection will be on the basis of Interview.

How to apply for East Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the East Central Railway, Hajipur on or before the last date.

Download East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (1)

Download East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (2)

Latest Government Jobs:

UPPSC PCS 2021: Apply Online for 416 State/Upper Subordinate Services/ACF/RFO Exam 2021 @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Eligibility & Details here

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 for Clerk-Cum-Research Assistant Posts, Apply Online @ mphc.gov.in

UPHESC Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released @uphesconline.org, 2000+ Vacancies to be filled, online application begins from 25 Feb