East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for CA, General Assistant, Signal & Telecommunication Instructor Posts
East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: East Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of CA, General Assistant, Signal & Telecommunication Instructor in Central Railway, Hajipur, Bihar. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: East Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of CA, General Assistant, Signal & Telecommunication Instructor in Central Railway, Hajipur, Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before the last date. The details of the recruitment are given below.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application for CA and General Assistant - 28 February 2021
- Last date for submission of application for Signal & Telecommunication Instructor -10 March 2021
East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Signal and telecommunication instructor - 1 Post
- CA - 2 Posts
- General Assistant - 6 Posts
East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Signal and telecommunication instructor - Signal and DoT employees (except clerical cadre) below the same grade pay or one grade pay who have completed at least 2 years of regular service period notification date (Financial Upgradation will not be counted under MACP ).
East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- CA, General Assistant - 65 years
- Signal and Telecommunication Instructor - should be less than 52 years
East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary
- CA - ₹ 35400-112400
- General Assistant (Peon) - ₹ 18000-56900
- Signal and Telecommunication Instructor - Level 7
East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection will be on the basis of Interview.
How to apply for East Central Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the East Central Railway, Hajipur on or before the last date.
Download East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (1)
Download East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (2)
