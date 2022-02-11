East Coast Railway ECR Recruitment 2022 for 756 Apprentice Posts, Apply @rrcbbs.org.in

East Coast Railway ECR is hiring 756 Apprentices. Check Eligibility, Vacancy, Selection Process and How to Apply Here.

East Coast Railway ECR Recruitment 2022: East Coast Railway (ECR), Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has published an advertisement for engagement of Apprentice for the year 2020-22. ECR Apprentice Online Application Link is available from 08 February to 07 March 2022 on rrcbbs.org.in.

More than 700 vacancies are available under various Units and trades including Carriage Repair Workshop, Khurda Road Division, Sambalpur Division, and Waltair Division. You can check Eligibility, Vacancy Break-Up, Selection Process, and How to Apply in this article.

East Coast Railway Apprentice Notification

East Coast Railway Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application Submission - 07 March 2022

East Coast Railway Apprentice Vacancy Detail

Total Posts - 756

Carriage Repair Workshop, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar – Total 190 Post

Fitter - 48

Welder G&E - 32

Electrician - 20

Machinist - 11

Refrigeration & AC Mechanic - 06

Wireman - 09

Carpenter - 29

Sheet Metal Worker - 20

Painter - 09

Mechanic MV - 06

Khurda Road Division - 237

Fitter - 73

Welder G&E - 33

Turner - 02

Electrician - 29

Machinist - 11

D/Man (Mech) - 1

D/Man Civil - 1

Refrigeration & AC Mechanic - 11

Wireman - 12

Carpenter - 40

Electronics Mech - 07

Plumber - 08

Mason - 09

Sambalpur Division -66

Fitter -102

Welder G&E - 54

Turner - 11

Electrician - 50

Machinist - 04

D/Man Mech -04

D/Man Civil - 01

Refrigeration & AC Mechanic - 01

Wireman - 10

Carpenter - 09

Electronics Mech - 04

Plumber - 07

Mason - 06

Waltair Division - 263

Fitter - 20

Welder G&E - 05

Electrician - 12

D / Man Civil - 01

Wireman - 08

Carpenter - 05

Electronics Mech - 05

Plumber - 05

Mason - 05

East Coast Railway Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

East Coast Railway Apprentice Age Limit:

16 to 24 years

Selection Process for East Coast Railway Apprentice Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of merit list. The merit list will be prepared by taking an average of matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] plus ITI (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) marks.

How to apply for East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of RRC/ECoR website www.rrcbbs.org.in Click on ‘Online Application Link’ Go to the ‘Register’ Tab for new registration After registration, login ‘Existing User Login’ You can for any of one Unit only.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-