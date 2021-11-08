Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 21 Group C Posts, Download RRCER Recruitment Notification @er.indianrailways.gov.in

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Eastern Railway has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Group C against the Sports Quota Notification No: RRC/ER/Sports Quota (Open Advertisement) 2021-2022. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 11 December 2021. The online application will start from 12 November 2021 onwards.

Important Dates:

Notification: 3 November 2021

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 11 December 2021

Tentative Trial date would be in the month of Jan/Feb 2022

Date of Trial and Other stages of recruitment process would be intimated from time to time through the website www. rrcer.com.- Kolkata

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Group C - 21 Posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Level – 4 & Level – 5 - Passed Graduation or its equivalent examination in any discipline from a Govt. recognized university.

Level – 2 & Level – 3 - Passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination. Educational qualification must be from a Govt. recognized Board/Council.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years

Sports Norms

Secured at least 3rd position in World Cup (Junior/Youth/Senior Category) or World Championships (Junior/Senior Category) or Asian Games (Senior Category) or Commonwealth Games (Senior Category) or Youth Olympics.

Secured at least 3rd position in World Cup (Junior/Youth/Senior Category) or World Championships (Junior/Senior Category) or Asian Games (Senior Category) or Commonwealth Games (Senior Category) or Youth Olympics. Represented the Country in World Cup (Junior/Youth/Senior Category) or World Championships (Junior/Senior Category) or Asian Games(Senior Category) or Commonwealth Games (Senior Category) or Youth Olympics or Thomas/Uber Cup (for badminton) or at least 3rd position in Commonwealth Championships (Junior/Senior Category) or Asian Championships/Asia Cup (Junior/Senior Category) or South Asian Federations (SAF) Games (Senior Category) or USIC(World Railway) Championships (Senior Category) or World University Games or at least 3rd position in Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships or at least 3rd position in National Games organized under the aegis of Indian Olympic Association or at least 3rd position in All India Inter University Championship organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities or 1 st position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category.

Download Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - PB-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) with GP Rs. 2400 or 2800 (Level-4 OR level-5 of Pay matrix as per 7th CPC) (Quota-05); PB-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) with GP Rs. 1900 or 2000 (Level-2 OR level-3 of Pay matrix as per 7th CPC)

How to apply for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 11 December 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.