ECIL, Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for Technical Officers Posts

ECIL, Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL), Hyderabad has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Technical Officers. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for a walk-in-interview on 30 January 2020. The ECIL will recruit candidates for a period of 2 years (duration is extendable upon the project requirement). Aspirants are advised to check the vacancy details, age limit, qualification, and other important details before appearing in the walk-in-interview.

Notification Details:

Advt.No.- 05/2020

Important Date:

Walk-In-Interview: 30 January 2020

ECIL, Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details:

Technical Officers- 2 Posts

ECIL, Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Technical Officer (Contract) – Category 1- Candidates should have first-class Engineering Degree in Electronics and Communication with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University along with one-year post qualification experience in the field of Communication Systems like Basic concepts in networking, Exposure on Operating Systems etc.

Technical Officer (Contract) – Category 2- Candidates should have first-class Engineering Degree (with minimum 60% marks in aggregate) in Computer Science / Electronics and Communication from any recognized Institution/University with post qualification experience in the field of embedded firmware development, design and development of frontend applications and expertise in C, C++, IBM BPM tools. Candidates having experience in the Qt development environment, web administration and having knowledge in computer software development life cycles will be preferred.

Age Limit for ECIL, Hyderabad Jobs 2020:

Candidate’s age should be 30 Years on 31 December 2019.

ECIL, Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure :

The selection for the ECIL, Hyderabad Jobs will be based on Personal Interview.

Official Notification Click Here Official Website Click Here

Application Procedure for ECIL, Hyderabad Recruitment 2020:

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for a walk-in-interview on 30 January 2020. The Venue of the Interview is ECIL Office, C/o. Smt. Krishna Bharadwaj, H.No. 12, 3rd Floor, P.L. Barua Road, Suhagpur, Rehabari, Guwahati, Assam - 781008. Candidates should bring all the necessary documents at the time of Interview.