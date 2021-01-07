ECIL Recruitment 2021: 180 Vacancies Notified for Graduate Engineer/Diploma Apprentice Post, Download Notification @ecil.co.in

ECIL Recruitment 2020-21: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Graduate Engineer Apprentice (GEA) and Technical (Diploma) Apprentice (TA)under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 for a period of one year Apprenticeship training at Hyderabad on its official website www.ecil.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ECIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on NATS Webiste from 06 January to 15 January 2021.

A total of 180 vacancies are available out of which 160 are for Graduate Engineer Apprentices and 20 for Diploma Apprentices in the various Engineering Branches.

Important Dates

Start Date for Online submission of Application: 06 January 2021

Last Date for Online submission of Application: 15 January 2021 upto 4 PM

Selection list display on ECIL Website - 18 January 2021

Provisional list/ candidates joining Dates - 20 and 21 January 2021

Second list / Panel list display on ECIL web site - 28 January 2021

Second List candidates joining Dates: 29&30 January 2021

Apprenticeship training will start from 04 January 2021

ECIL Vacancy Details

Graduate Engineer Apprentices (GEA) - 160 Posts

ECE - 100

CSE - 25

MECH - 20

EEE - 10

CIVIL - 5

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices (TA) - 20 Posts



ECE - 10

CSE - 10

ECIL Apprentice Salary:

Graduate Engineer Apprentices (GEA) - Rs.9000/-

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices (TA)- Rs.8000/-

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

GEA - Candidates who have passed four years B.E/ B.Tech course in the above mentioned engineering branches on or after 1st April 2018,from AICTE approved colleges / recognized Indian Universities for GEA.

Diploma Apprentices - the candidates who have passed three years Diploma course in ECE & CSE branches on or after 1st April,2018

Selection Process for ECIL Apprentice Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of the qualifying examination marks merit (i.e BE/B.Tech consolidated marks merit for GEAs and Diploma consolidated marks for Diploma Apprentices)

How to Apply for ECIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can register at www.mhrdnats.gov.in if not enrolled. Already enrolled passout loging to portal by clicking to login button.

After login go to Establishment Request Find Establishment (Upload resume if prompted by Portal) Click/ select option Establishment name Type ECIL HYDERABAD in box Press search button.

ECIL Apprentice Recruitment Notification Download

Online Application