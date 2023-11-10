ECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Technical Officer Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

ECIL Recruitment 2023: ECIL has released the notification for the 28 Technical Officer posts on the official website. Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Vacancy, and more. Check the notification pdf here.

ECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is a leading Schedule-A Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India has invited online applications for various Technical Officer posts on contract basis. A total of 28 vacancies are to be filled in different disciplines including ECE/ETC/ Electronics through the recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview scheduled on November 17, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of document verification round and shortlisted candidates will be evaluated based on Personal Interview. You can check all the details about the recruitment drive including eligibility, how to apply, selection process, salary and others here.

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Notification Details

Advt. No. 20/2023

ECIL Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Candidates will have to appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on November 17, 2023 at the venue-ECIL Zonal Office, # D-15, DDA Local Shopping Complex, A-Block, Ring Road, Naraina, New Delhi – 110028.

ECIL 2023: Vacancy Details

Technical Officer-28 Posts

UR 12 EWS 2 OBC 7 SC 5 ST 2

Educational Qualification For ECIL Technical Officer Jobs 2023

B.E./B.Tech. Discipline in ECE/ETC/ Electronics.

Experience profile: One-year post qualification exp. in the field of Testing, Maintenance/Installation of Electronic & Electric equipment.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ECIL Technical Officer Posts 2023: Emoluments

1st year-₹ 25,000/ month

2nd year- ₹ 28,000 / month

3rd & 4th year-₹ 31,000 / month

Check the notification link for details of the other and additional benefits.



ECIL TA Jobs 2023 Notification PDF





ECIL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can download the Application Form from the official website www.ecil.co.in and should report at 09.00 hrs. with duly filled in application form & resume along with the original certificates & a set of self-attested photocopies mentioned in the notification on November 17, 2023.