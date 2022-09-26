ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 284 Apprentice Post @ecil.co.in, Check Eligibility

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online application for the 284 Apprentice Post on its official website. Check ECIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL has released total 284 Apprentice posts at ECIL Hyderabad under the Apprenticeship Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 October 2022.

Candidates will be selected based on the ITI marks merit. Documents verification will be from 20.10.2022 to 28.10.2022 and exact date will be intimated by email to short listed candidates in due course of time.

In a bid to apply for ECIL Recruitment 2022, candidates should have certain educational qualification including ITI Pass Certificate i.e NCVT certificate in the respective Trade. You can check all the details including Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Age Limit and others here.

Important Dates ECIL Recruitment 2022:

Opening Date for Submission of Application : 27 September 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application : 10 October 2022

Vacancy Details ECIL Recruitment 2022:

Electrician-50

Electronic Mechanic-100

Fitter-50

R&AC-10

MMV-01

Turner-10

Machinist-10

Machinist-G-03

MM Tool Maint-02

Carpenter-05

COPA-20

Diesel Mech-03

Plumber-01

SMW-01

Welder-15

Painter-03

Eligibility Criteria ECIL Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

ITI Pass Certificate i.e NCVT certificate in the respective Trade.

How to Apply ECIL Recruitment 2022:

STEP:1 Interested candidates will have to first register themselves in the website of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) i.e www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

STEP:2 Subsequent to registration in the portal mentioned above, the interested

eligible candidates shall submit the online application through ECIL website:

“www.ecil.co.in”as per the details given.

Go to ecil.co.in select ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e-Recruitment’

Now follow the direction as given on the website.