OTET Exam 2025: Check Shift Timings, Exam Day Guidelines and More

OTET 2025: The OTET 2025 will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on 17 December 2025 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who are going to appear for OTET 2025 should download their admit cards from the official website and carefully check the details on the admit card.

The OTET 2025 will be held in Offline mode and the exam will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted in the morning shift between 09:00 am to 11:30 am and Paper 2 will be conducted in the afternoon shift between 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

What is OTET 2025?

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is a state-level examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. This exam determines the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers at the Primary (Classes I-V) and Upper Primary (Classes VI-VIII) levels in schools across Odisha. Candidates who qualify the OTET 2025 will be eligible to apply for teaching jobs in government, government-aided, and private schools in the state.