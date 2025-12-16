OTET Exam 2025: Check Shift Timings, Exam Day Guidelines and More

BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
OTET 2025: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted on 17th December 2025 in two shifts. Candidates who have applied for OTET 2025 can check the exam shift timings and detailed guidelines for candidates in this article.

OTET 2025 Shift Timings and Exam Day Guidelines
OTET 2025: The OTET 2025 will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on 17 December 2025 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who are going to appear for OTET 2025 should download their admit cards from the official website and carefully check the details on the admit card.

The OTET 2025 will be held in Offline mode and the exam will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted in the morning shift between 09:00 am to 11:30 am and Paper 2 will be conducted in the afternoon shift between 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Check OTET 2025 Exam Pattern Here

What is OTET 2025?

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is a state-level examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. This exam determines the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers at the Primary (Classes I-V) and Upper Primary (Classes VI-VIII) levels in schools across Odisha. Candidates who qualify the OTET 2025 will be eligible to apply for teaching jobs in government, government-aided, and private schools in the state.

Download OTET Previous Year Papers Here

Download OTET 2025 Syllabus Here

OTET 2025 Exam Shift Timings

The OTET 2025 exam will be held in offline (pen and paper) mode at different exam centres across Odisha on 17 December 2025. The exam involves two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers will be conducted in two separate shifts on the same day.

Shift

Exam Paper

Shift Timings

Shift 1

Paper I

09:00 am to 11:30 am

Shift 2

Paper II

02:00 pm to 04:30 pm

OTET 2025 Reporting Time

Candidates are required to download their OTET 2025 Admit Card to get the exact details about the reporting time. Generally, it is advisable to the candidates that they should reach the exam centre 60 minutes before the scheduled exam time. Reaching the exam centre early so as to get the security checks and other documents checking done in time.

What to Carry on OTET Exam Day

There are some important items that need to be carried on the exam day by the candidates. These items are:

  • OTET 2025 admit card copy.

  • Valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN card, driving license, etc.

  • 2 passport-size photographs (in case of discrepancy in the photo on the admit card).

  • Black ball point pen.

OTET 2025 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must follow some of the following important OTET 2025 guidelines:

  • Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the exam time.

  • Candidates must carry with them only those items that are being permitted inside the examination hall.

  • Candidates must carefully check the details on the admit card such as the exam timings, exam centre, and others.

  • They must follow the instructions as has been mentioned by the authorities at the exam centre.

How to Download Your OTET 2025 Admit Card

Aspirants can follow these steps to download their OTET 2025 hall tickets:

  • Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha: bseodisha.ac.in

  • In the Latest Updates/ Notification section, look for the OTET 2025 Admit Card and click on it.

  • Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth and submit.

  • OTET 2025 Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download and print the hall ticket for exam day.

