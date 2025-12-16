OTET Exam 2025: Check Shift Timings, Exam Day Guidelines and More

OTET 2025: The OTET 2025 will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on 17 December 2025 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who are going to appear for OTET 2025 should download their admit cards from the official website and carefully check the details on the admit card.
The OTET 2025 will be held in Offline mode and the exam will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted in the morning shift between 09:00 am to 11:30 am and Paper 2 will be conducted in the afternoon shift between 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm.
Check OTET 2025 Exam Pattern Here
What is OTET 2025?
The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is a state-level examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. This exam determines the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers at the Primary (Classes I-V) and Upper Primary (Classes VI-VIII) levels in schools across Odisha. Candidates who qualify the OTET 2025 will be eligible to apply for teaching jobs in government, government-aided, and private schools in the state.
Download OTET Previous Year Papers Here
Download OTET 2025 Syllabus Here
OTET 2025 Exam Shift Timings
The OTET 2025 exam will be held in offline (pen and paper) mode at different exam centres across Odisha on 17 December 2025. The exam involves two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers will be conducted in two separate shifts on the same day.
|
Shift
|
Exam Paper
|
Shift Timings
|
Shift 1
|
Paper I
|
09:00 am to 11:30 am
|
Shift 2
|
Paper II
|
02:00 pm to 04:30 pm
OTET 2025 Reporting Time
Candidates are required to download their OTET 2025 Admit Card to get the exact details about the reporting time. Generally, it is advisable to the candidates that they should reach the exam centre 60 minutes before the scheduled exam time. Reaching the exam centre early so as to get the security checks and other documents checking done in time.
What to Carry on OTET Exam Day
There are some important items that need to be carried on the exam day by the candidates. These items are:
-
OTET 2025 admit card copy.
-
Valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN card, driving license, etc.
-
2 passport-size photographs (in case of discrepancy in the photo on the admit card).
-
Black ball point pen.
OTET 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates must follow some of the following important OTET 2025 guidelines:
-
Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the exam time.
-
Candidates must carry with them only those items that are being permitted inside the examination hall.
-
Candidates must carefully check the details on the admit card such as the exam timings, exam centre, and others.
-
They must follow the instructions as has been mentioned by the authorities at the exam centre.
How to Download Your OTET 2025 Admit Card
Aspirants can follow these steps to download their OTET 2025 hall tickets:
-
Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha: bseodisha.ac.in.
-
In the Latest Updates/ Notification section, look for the OTET 2025 Admit Card and click on it.
-
Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth and submit.
-
OTET 2025 Admit card will be displayed on the screen.
-
Download and print the hall ticket for exam day.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation