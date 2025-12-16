GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025: Download Notification PDF at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has officially released the recruitment notification pdf for the post of Junior Pharmacist (Class-3). Candidates who have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharm) from a recognised university are eligible to apply online at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Interest and eligible candidates can apply online between December 16 and December 30, 2025 GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025 The GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released to recruit eligible candidates for Class-3 technical positions. Shortlisted candidates will get a fixed salary of Rs 40800. A total of 209 candidates will be selected through this recruitment drive. GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in the GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Vacancy 2025, must download the official notification, which contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, vacancy distribution, apply-online dates, selection procedure, etc. GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Notification 2025: Overview GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Notification 2025 has been released at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 16-30, 2025. Feature Detail Recruitment Body Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) Post Name Junior Pharmacist (Class-3) Advertisement No. 329/2025-26 Total Vacancies 209 Registration Dates 16 December to 30 December 2025 Selection Process Written Examination (CBRT/OMR) & Document Verification Job Location Gujarat Official Website gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for the 209 Junior Pharmacist vacancies must fulfil the eligibility criteria as of the last date of application. Educational Qualification A Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharm) from a recognised university.

OR

Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm) with at least 2 years of experience as a pharmacist in a government or private hospital.

OR

Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) degree. Age Limit (As of 30.12.2025) Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 35 Years

Note: Age relaxation is applicable as per Gujarat Government norms (e.g., 5 years for SC/ST/OBC/EWS and Female candidates). Language Proficiency Candidates must have a knowledge of the Gujarati or Hindi language (or both) How to Apply Online for GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025?