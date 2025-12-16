GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025: Download Notification PDF at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025: GSSSB has released the recruitment for 209 Junior Pharmacist (Class-3) posts. Interested candidates can find all official notifications and application guidelines on the GSSSB official website. The drive offers a fixed monthly salary of ₹40,800 for selected pharmacy professionals in Gujarat.

GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has officially released the recruitment notification pdf for the post of Junior Pharmacist (Class-3). Candidates who have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharm) from a recognised university are eligible to apply online at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Interest and eligible candidates can apply online between December 16 and December 30, 2025

GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025

The GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released to recruit eligible candidates for Class-3 technical positions. Shortlisted candidates will get a fixed salary of Rs 40800. A total of 209 candidates will be selected through this recruitment drive.

GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in the GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Vacancy 2025, must download the official notification, which contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, vacancy distribution, apply-online dates, selection procedure, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the official notification pdf.

GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Notification 2025

PDF Download

GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Notification 2025: Overview

GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Notification 2025 has been released at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 16-30, 2025. Click on the direct link below for GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Detail

Recruitment Body

Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)

Post Name

Junior Pharmacist (Class-3)

Advertisement No.

329/2025-26

Total Vacancies

209

Registration Dates

16 December to 30 December 2025

Selection Process

Written Examination (CBRT/OMR) & Document Verification

Job Location

Gujarat

Official Website

gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the 209 Junior Pharmacist vacancies must fulfil the eligibility criteria as of the last date of application.

Educational Qualification

A Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharm) from a recognised university.
OR
Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm) with at least 2 years of experience as a pharmacist in a government or private hospital.
OR
Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) degree.

Age Limit (As of 30.12.2025)

Minimum Age: 18 Years
Maximum Age: 35 Years
Note: Age relaxation is applicable as per Gujarat Government norms (e.g., 5 years for SC/ST/OBC/EWS and Female candidates).

Language Proficiency

Candidates must have a knowledge of the Gujarati or Hindi language (or both)

How to Apply Online for GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025?

Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official websites, ojas.gujarat.gov.in or gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to apply online for announced vacancies

  • Visit the official website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
  • On the homepage Click on the "Apply Online" link and select Advt No. 329/2025-26 and click on apply online button
  • Now enter the details, such as personal info, educational qualifications and experience details.
  • Upload your scanned photograph and signature in the required format.
  • Pay the application fee as per their category

GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025: Salary Benefits

The GSSSB Junior Pharmacist is a Class-3 position As per current government regulations, selected candidates will receive a fixed pay of Rs 40,800 per month for the first five years of service. After successful completion of the probation period, candidates will be eligible to get allowances (DA, HRA, etc.) as per the 7th Pay Commission.

