ECL Admit Card 2020 for Accountant Posts Declared @easterncoal.gov.in, Direct Link Here

ECL Admit Card 2020: Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for the Cost Accountant/Accountant posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Cost Accountant/Accountant posts can download admit card from the official website of ECL -easterncoal.gov.in.

Candidates can download their Admit Card for ECL Admit Card 2020 for Cost Accountant/Accountant Posts after providing their login credentials on the official website. In a bid to download the admit card, candidates will be login on the official website.

Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) had invited applications for recruitment to the post of Cost Accountant/Accountant posts on its official website. Candidates with Intermediate exam of ICWA or CA passed have applied for this major recruitment drive. Candidates selected finally for Cost Accountant/Accountant Posts will get Pay Scale – Rs. 37063.41

Eastern Coalfields Limited is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited engaged in coal mining activities in West Bengal & Jharkhand state invites applications from Indian nationals for filling up the vacancies against advt. no- ECL/CMD/C-6/Rectt./Acct-19/36/619, dated 28/09/2019

Candidates can download their admit card for the Accountant/Accountant Posts 03 February 2020 onwards from the official website. You can also download the admit card from the direct link given below.

Download Processes: Admit Card 2020 for Cost Accountant/Accountant Posts

Visit to the official website of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) -http://www.easterncoal.gov.in/

Click on the link- ADMIT CARDS may be downloaded from 03-02-2020 (Monday) at 03:00 PM onwards available on the home page.

A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

Now download your admit card and save a copy of the same.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) for latest updates regarding Cost Accountant/Accountant Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.