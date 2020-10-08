EESL Admit Card 2020 for Middle and Junior Level Posts Soon @eeslindia.org, Engineer and Other Exam on 23 October

EESL Admit Card 2020: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) will soon release the admit card of online exam for various Middle and Junior Level Position. EESL Admit Card Link will be available in the 2nd week of October 2020 on official website eeslindia.org.

EESL Exam Centre and Admit Card Date Notice

EESL Exam Pattern

EESL Exam is scheduled to be held on 23 October 2020 (Friday). The exam is a computer based test. There will be 120 questions on:

Subject Number of Questions Time General Knowledge 8 2 hours Data Analysis and Interpretation 8 Numerical Ability 8 Current Affair 8 English (12th Standard) 8 Question on subject/Discipline 80 Total 120

EESL Exam Date Notice

The questions will be framed on both English and Hindi Languages. For correct answer 1 marks would be awarded and for each wrong answer 0.25 marks would be deducted as negative marking.

Candidates can check the EESL Exam Syllabus for different posts through the link below

EESL Exam Syllabus

The candidates who would qualify in the written exam will be called for Group Discussion (GD) followed by Interview Round. Group Discussion shall be conducted in the ratio of 1:15, wherever applicable, (for one position top fifteen candidates scoring highest marks in online based written examination will be called for GD/Interview).

After the Final Interview, a panel of candidates on merit would be prepared and the appointment(s) shall be offered to the candidates in the order of merit.

The online exam is carrying 70% weightage while Group Discussion and Interview is carrying 15% weightage each.

The exam is being conducted to fill 235 vacancies of EESL application link is opened for all 26 Posts including Deputy Manager(Technical), Assistant Manager(Technical), Engineer(Technical), Deputy Manager(Finance), Officer(Finance), Deputy Manager(Social), Assistant Manager(International Business), Officer(International Business), Assistant Manager(CS), Officer(CS), Assistant Manager(Legal), Officer(HR), Assistant Manager(IT), Engineer(IT), Officer(Contracts), Assistant Manager(PR) and Officer(PR), Assistant Engineer (Technical), Assistant Officer (HR), Assistant Officer (Finance), Assistant Officer (Contracts), Assistant Officer (Private Secretary), Technician Assistant (Finance) Assistant (General) and Data Entry Operator.