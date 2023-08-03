CBSE Election and Representation Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 3

Election and Representation Class 11 MCQs: As students of Political Science and also as informed and responsible citizens of the country, all of us must know about the principles and ideas of the Constitution of India which stands as the base of the laws, rights, duties and responsibilities for the Indian Citizens and the Indian government. This article provides a comprehensive list of 10 MCQs prepared for revision of Chapter 3 - Election and Representation of the Class 11 NCERT book on Indian Constitution at Work. The PDF is also available to download. Click the link at the end of the article to download the PDF.

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in Chapter 3 - Election and Representation of the NCERT Indian Constitution at Work book of Class 11. These questions will help the students in their preparation for the upcoming examinations. Use these questions for revision; also check the answers in the answer key provided at the end of the article.

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions based on Chapter 3 - Election and Representation from the NCERT book for Class 11 - Indian Constitution at Work:

Question 1:

Which article of the Indian Constitution provides for the composition of the Election Commission of India?

a) Article 324 b) Article 356 c) Article 370 d) Article 368

Question 2:

Which of the following elections in India is conducted by the State Election Commission and not by the Election Commission of India?

a) Lok Sabha elections b) State Legislative Assembly elections c) Municipal elections d) Rajya Sabha elections

Question 3:

The 73rd Amendment of the Constitution of India provides constitutional status to which level of local government?

a) Gram Sabha b) Municipal Corporation c) District Panchayat d) Zilla Parishad

Question 4:

The Election Commission of India conducts elections to which of the following offices?

a) Income Tax Office b) Union Public Services Commission c) Controller General of Accounts d) Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs)

Question 5:

What is the minimum age requirement for a person to be eligible to contest the Lok Sabha elections in India?

a) 21 years b) 25 years c) 30 years d) 35 years

Question 6:

Which electoral system does India follow for its Parliamentary elections?

a) Proportional Representation System (PRS) b) Majoritarian System c) First Past the Post (FPTP) System d) Mixed Electoral System

Question 7:

The Election Commission of India issues a 'Model Code of Conduct' during elections. What is the purpose of this code?

a) To guide political parties on policy matters b) To ensure fair and free elections c) To promote a particular political ideology d) To regulate media coverage during elections

Question 8:

Who is responsible for the delimitation of constituencies in India?

a) State governments b) Election Commission of India c) President of India d) Parliament

Question 9:

In which year were the first elections held in independent India?

a) 1947 b) 1948 c) 1950 d) 1952

Question 10:

What is the maximum number of members that can be nominated by the President to the Rajya Sabha?

a) 10 b) 12 c) 15 d) 20

ANSWER KEY:

a) Article 324 c) Municipal elections d) Zilla Parishad d) Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) b) 25 years c) First Past the Post (FPTP) System b) To ensure fair and free elections b) Election Commission of India d) 1952 b) 12

