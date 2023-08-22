EMRS TGT Eligibility 2023: Age Limit, Minimum Qualification

The National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) released the EMRS TGT Eligibility through the official notification. Check the age limit, educational qualification, and experience.

EMRS TGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: The National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the EMRS TGT Eligibility Criteria through the official notification on the official website. Candidates should satisfy all the EMRS TGT eligibility criteria before applying for 5660 Trained Graduate Teacher posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

Candidates must submit valid and correct details in the EMRS TGT application form to avoid disqualification of their candidature at any exam stage. All candidates who hold a bachelor’s degree and whose maximum age limit is 35 years are considered eligible for the EMRS Trained Graduate Teacher post. The EMRS TGT Eligibility Criteria comprises various elements, such as age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and so on.

In this article, we have shared complete details on the EMRS TGT Eligibility Criteria 2023, including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

EMRS TGT Eligibility Criteria 2023

The EMRS TGT Eligibility Criteria is an important factor in the recruitment process. Check the major overview of the EMRS TGT 2023 Eligibility Criteria shared below for ease of the aspirants.

EMRS TGT Eligibility 2023 Overview Maximum Age 35 years Age Relaxation Varies as per category Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Details Given Previous Experience Not Required

EMRS TGT Age Limit 2023

Candidates should fulfill all the EMRS TGT age limit criteria before submitting the application form. The minimum and maximum EMRS TGT age limit for all different posts are shared below.

EMRS TGT Age Limit 2023 Post Name Age Limit TGT (English / Hindi/Third Language/ Mathematics/ Science/ Social Science) Not exceeding 35 years. Up to 55 years for EMRS employees. TGT (Music) Not exceeding 35 years Up to 55 years for EMRS employees. TGT (Art) Not exceeding 35 years. Up to 55 years for EMRS employees. TGT (Physical Education Teacher) Not exceeding 35 years. Up to 55 years for EMRS employees. TGT (Librarian) Not exceeding 35 years. Up to 55 years for EMRS employees.

EMRS TGT 2023: Age Relaxation

There shall be a relaxation on the upper EMRS TGT age limit of the aspirants belonging to the reserved categories as tabulated below.

EMRS TGT Age Limit Relaxation Categories Age Relaxation Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 05 years Other Backward Classes (NCL) 03 years Candidates with 3 years of continuous service in Central Govt. provided the posts are in the same or allied cadres. 5 years Persons ordinarily domiciled in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir from 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989 5 years Women (All Categories) only if applying for TGT posts 10 years Persons with disabilities (including women) (i) SC/ST (ii) OBC (iii) General For a woman with a disability, clause (e) is not applicable



15 years 13 years 10 years For other than permanent employees working in EMRS as of 01/01/2023 and working till date 55 years EMRS employees – who are appointed on regular pay scales for EMRS 55 years

EMRS TGT Educational Qualification 2023

Aspirants must fulfill all the EMRS TGT educational qualification requirements before submitting the application form. They should submit accurate details about the qualifications in the online EMRS TGT application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature. The post-wise EMRS TGT education qualification are discussed below.

EMRS TGT Educational Qualification 2023 Post Name Educational Qualification TGT (English / Hindi/Third Language/ Mathematics/ Science/ Social Science) Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or other NCTE-recognized institution in the concerned subject. Or Bachelor's Honors Degree in the concerned subject. Candidate should have studied requisite subjects for at least 2 years in the 03 years degree course. Or Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute in a concerned subject. The candidate should have studied the requisite subjects in all three years of a degree course. TGT (Music) A Bachelors Degree in Music from a recognized University/Institution TGT (Art) Degree in Fine Arts/Crafts from a recognized University. Or B.Ed. Degree in Fine Arts from Regional College of Education. TGT (Physical Education Teacher) Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from a recognized institution/university TGT (Librarian) Degree in Library Science from a recognized Institution/University Or Graduation with a one-year diploma in Library Science from a recognized Institution

EMRS TGT Nationality 2023

Along with the EMRS TGT age limit, qualification, and other conditions, candidates must have the prescribed nationality criteria before submitting the online form. All interested aspirants must be Indian citizens to apply for the EMRS TGT exam.

EMRS TGT Scribe Facility 2023

Persons with a disability of 40% or more, if so desired, are required to bring their own scribe to assist them in the examination.

In the case of other categories of persons with benchmark disabilities, the scribe provision will be allowed on submitting the certificate to the effect that the candidates concerned has physical limitations to write, and a scribe is essential to write the exam on his behalf, from the Chief Medical Officer/Civil Surgeon/Medical Superintendent of a Government Hearth Care Institution in the prescribed format.

The scribe qualification should be at least one step below the qualification of the candidates appearing in the examination.

The candidates with benchmark disabilities bringing their scribe must submit details of their scribe at the time of examination in the prescribed format.

Besides, the scribe has to submit a valid ID proof (PAN, Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, etc.) in original during the exam.

A photocopy of the ID proof of the scribe signed by the candidates as well as the scribe, will be produced along with the proforma.

Compensatory time to be permitted in PwBD cases is 20 minutes per hour of examination. All candidates with disability not availing of the scribe facility may be given additional time of one hour for an exam of three hours duration.

EMRS TGT Number of Attempts 2023

The National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) has not specified any limit on the number of times for the candidates applying for the EMRS TGT exam. Thus, they can apply and participate in the exam if they fulfill all the eligibility criteria. It implies that they can participate in the exam until they fulfill the upper age limit and educational qualifications as per the post.

EMRS TGT Experience 2023

Apart from the EMRS TGT age limit and minimum qualification, no prior experience is required to appear in the exam. Candidates with or without previous job experience can apply for the EMRS TGT post.

EMRS TGT Disqualification Rules 2023

Candidates will be liable to be removed, disqualified, prosecuted, and debarred for all appointments in EMRS, NESTS, and her/his application/appointment will be rejected forthwith at any stage of the recruitment process, including after recruitment or joining, if any of the following is discovered:

If they have provided wrong details or submitted false documents; or

If they have suppressed relevant details; or

If they have resorted to unfair means during the recruitment process; or

If they are found guilty of impersonation, or

If they create a disturbance affecting the smooth conduct of the written (OMR Based) test at the exam center, or

If they have uploaded non-human or irrelevant photograph

