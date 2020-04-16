Engineer India Limited (EIL) Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Manager and Sr Manager Jobs @engineersindia.com

Engineer India Limited (EIL) Recruitment 2020: Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of Manager and Senior Manager for Hydro Geology and Legal Discipline. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 19 April 2020. Earlier, the last date of application was 18 March 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 19 April 2020

Engineers India Ltd (EIL) Vacancy Details

Manager (Hydro Geology) – 1 Post

Senior Manager (Hydro Geology) – 1 Post

Senior Manager (Legal) – 1 Post

Pay Scale:

Manager – 80000-220000

Sr. Manager – 90000-240000

Eligibility for Sr Manager and Manager Posts

Manager (Hydro Geology) – M. Tech in Geology/ Applied Geology/ Engineering Geology with minimum 65% marks from recognized university/institute in India. Qualification through GATE is must.Minimum 7 years post qualification experience in underground excavation works / tunneling / hydrological & geological investigations/ excavation mapping/ rock support recommendations, grouting etc

Senior Manager (Hydro Geology) – M. Tech in Geology/ Applied Geology/ Engineering Geology with minimum 65% marks from recognized university/institute in India. Qualification through GATE is must.Minimum 11 (Eleven) years post qualification experience in underground excavation works / tunneling / hydrological & geological investigations/ excavation mapping/ rock support recommendations, grouting etc

Senior Manager (Legal) – Degree in law (full time) with minimum 50% marks from recognized university/Institute in India. Minimum 12 (Twelve) years post qualification experience as a Law Executive in State/ Central Government Department(s)/ Institution(s)/ Undertaking(s) and/ or Private Sector Organization(s)/ Institution(s)/ Company(ies)/ Legal Firm(s) of repute

Age Limit:

40 Years

How to Apply for Engineers India Ltd (EIL) Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through Engineer India Limited (EIL) official website on or before 19 April 2020.

EIL Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF

EIL Online Application Link