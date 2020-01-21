ESIC Admit Card 2020 Released @esic.nic.in, Download Blood Bank Technician Exam Hall Ticket Here

ESIC Admit Card 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the ESIC Blood Bank Technician-2018 exam admit card on 21 January 2020 at its official website. Now all those candidates who have applied for the Blood Bank Technician-2018 notification can download their admit card available on the official website of ESIC-esic.nic.in.

In a bid to download the ESIC Blood Bank Technician-2018 E-Hall Ticket, candidates will have to provide their login credentials like User Id and Password on the official website of the ESIC.

The Written Examination (Computer Based Test) for the Recruitment to the post of Blood Bank Technician in ESIC is scheduled on 31 January 2020. The ESIC Blood Bank Technician CBT exam is set to held across the country in the 05 Cities–Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi.

All such candidates who have applied for these posts can download their E-Admit Card from the official website-www.esic.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit card also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for ESIC Blood Bank Technician Admit Card 2020





Short Notification for ESIC Blood Bank Technician Admit Card 2020





ESIC Blood Bank Technician Admit Card 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)- esic.nic.in.

Click on the link Click here to download Admit Card for the post of Blood Bank Technician Recruitment - 2018 displaying on the Home Page.

You will get a new Window which will have to provide your login credentials like User Id and Password.

Candidates should take a print out of the E-Admit Card and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for further latest updates regarding the selection process for Blood Bank Technician-2018.