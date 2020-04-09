ESIC Chennai Result 2020 for Specialists, Senior Resident and Other Posts Declared @esic.nic.in

ESIC Chennai Result 2020 for Specialists: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Chennai has declared the result for the posts of Specialists, Senior Resident and Other on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Interview round for the Specialists; Senior Resident posts can check their result available on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), selection of the candidates has been done on the basis of their performance in the Interview conducted 12/13/16/19 March 2019.

It is noted that Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) had earlier released the notification for the recruitment of Part Time Super Specialists, Child Psychologist, Senior Residents, Junior Residents and Tutor posts on contractual basis in ESIC Medical College & Hospital, K.K. Nagar Chennai.

Candidate’s selection for the posts should note that they will have to produce their original documents in support of their qualification, age etc.

Direct Link for ESIC Chennai Result 2020 for Specialists, Senior Resident and Other



Download Process for ESIC Chennai Result 2020 for Specialists, Senior Resident and Other

Visit the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) i.e. esic.nic.in.

Visit to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link- “Result for the Walk-In-Interview held during the month of march 2020 for Part Time Super Specialists, Child Psychologist, Senior Resident, Junior Resident and Tutors on Contractual Basis ” available on the home page.

A new window will open with the PDF of the desired result.

You can take Print Out of the Result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Chennai for further latest updates regarding the selection process for the Part Time Super Specialists, Child Psychologist, Senior Residents, Junior Residents and Tutor Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.