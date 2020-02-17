ESIC Maharashtra UDC Final Result 2020 Declared @ esic.nic.in, Check Update Here

ESIC Maharashtra UDC Final Result 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Maharashtra has declared the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Final Result on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the ESIC Maharashtra UDC Prelims and Mains exam can check their result on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the Phase -I Prelims exam for the posts of UDC for Maharashtra region was held on 14 July 2019. Successful candidate’s appeared for the Phase II Mains exam for the posts on 01 September 2019.

The Phase III which was the Computer Skill Test for the recruitment of UDC posts was held on 20th October 2019 and 01 December 2019.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the Final Selection List on the basis of their performance in the above test/written examination.

Candidates who appeared for the above exam can check their result on the official website. You can check your result also with the link given below.

Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Click on the link FINAL SELECT FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF UDC FOR MAHARASHTRA REGION displaying on the Home Page.

You will get a new Window which will display the PDF of the desired Result.

You can take Print Out of your Result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for further latest updates regarding the selection process Upper Division Clerk (UDC).