ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident and Other Posts @esic.nic.in, Download PDF

ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released job notification for 28 posts of Senior Resident and Specialists. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 28 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS/Degree/Diploma/DNB including MCI/UPMC/State Medical Council registration with additional eligibility can apply for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification:

F.No.-211-A-11(14)/2021/Interview-Med

Important Date for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 28 May 2021

Vacancy Details for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident (Under residency scheme)-16

Senior Resident (On contract basis against GDMO)-10

Senior Resident FTS/PTS on Contract Basis-02

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident (Under residency scheme/On contract basis against GDMO)-PG Degree/Diploma/DNB in concerned specialty from recognized university or Non-PG doctors having at least 2 years working experience after MBBS in the same discipline. For ICU/Casualty department, the candidates having minimum 2 years experience in the d department of Anesthesia/Medicine/Pulmonary Medicine/ICU may be considered.

Senior Resident FTS/PTS on Contract Basis-PG Degree/Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university with 3 year/5 years experience after PG Degree/Diploma respectively.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





You May Read Also

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates



How to Apply for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 28 May 2021 at the venue ESIC Model Hospital, Sector-24, Noida with original certificates as mentioned in the notification.