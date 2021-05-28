ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 for Teaching Faculty and Senior Resident Post @esic.nic.in, Download PDF

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Patna has invited applications for the total Faculty and Senior Resident posts on Contract basis in the Critical disciplines for ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Bihta, Patna, Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 03 June 2021.

Candidates applying for Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification should have certain educational qualification and Experience as per NMC/MCI norms. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview.

Candidates willing to apply for Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification can get here complete detail including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit and qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.



Notification Details for ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Adv No. Bihta-01/21



Important Date for ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 02 June 2021

Date of walk-in-interview: 03 June 2021

Venue of Interview: College Council Room, ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Bihta, Patna, Bihar - 801103

Vacancy Details for ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Professor-02

Associate Professor-06

Assistant Professor-05

Senior Resident-24

Check the notification link for details of the posts and departments of Specialty.

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Qualification and Experience as per NMC/MCI norms

Remuneration (Consolidated + Incentivised amount (30%)) for ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Professor-2,30,100/-

Associate Professor-1,50,800/-

Assistant Professor-1,31,300/-

Senior Resident-1,31,300/-

Check the notification link for details.

ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their filled-in applications to on or before 02 June 2021 (4pm) to e-mail id: dean-bihta.bh@esic.nic.in.