ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims on 11th June 2022: Check Important Topics, Preparation Strategy for English/Reasoning/Quant

Download ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-1 Prelims that will be held on 11th June 2022. Only candidates who qualify the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test.

Updated: Jun 7, 2022 15:18 IST
ESIC SSO 2022 Important Topics, Preparation Strategy: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The link to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for the Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be active till 11th June 2022.

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify for the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. In the Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022, candidates will be asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

In this article, we have shared ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Important Topics, Preparation Strategy for English/Reasoning/Quantitative Aptitude.

ESIC SSO 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date

11th March 2022

Online Application Registration Start Date

12th March 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

12th April 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Admit Card Download Date

17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam

11th June 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam

To Be Announced

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 1: Preliminary Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests)

No. of Ques.

Max. Marks

Duration

Medium

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

English

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Hindi & English

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

Hindi & English

Total

100

100

 

 

Note:

1. Phase – I is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit.

2. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

3. The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase - I.

4. If the examination is held in more than one session, the scores across various sessions will be equated following standard practice to adjust for slight differences in difficulty level of different test batteries used across sessions.

ESIC SSO Prelims 2022 Important Topics

Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension

Inequalities

Data Interpretation

Reading Comprehension

Number Series

Number Series

Cloze Test

Analogies

Simplification/ Approximation

Error Detection

Logical Venn Diagrams

Quadratic Equation

Para Jumbles

Directions

Mixtures & Alligations

Fill in the Blanks

Coding-Decoding

Boats & Streams

Idioms & Phrases

Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle

Arithmetic Problems

Sentence Rearrangement

Blood Relations

Problems on Age, Trains, LCM/HCF

Synonyms & Antonyms

Arithmetical Reasoning

Compound Interest/ Simple Interest

Mis-Spelt Words

Puzzles & Arrangements

Ratio Proportion

 

Data Sufficiency

 

 

Also Read: ESIC SSO 2022: Eligibility, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary

ESIC SSO Prelims 2022 Preparation Strategies

Candidates applying for ESIC SSO Prelims 2022 Phase-1 should know that only candidates who qualify the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Phase – I is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. There will be negative marking of 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question for which you give a wrong answer. The Phase-1 Prelims exam will be conducted for 2 hours. You can attempt any question from any test within the time of 1 hour (20 minutes each for each three subjects). All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer.

How to Prepare Reasoning for ESIC SSO Prelims 2022?

Practice is the key to score high for which you can perfect your solving skills by setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers.

Start with topics such as coding-decoding, syllogism to get a speed start and boost confidence at solving the questions. Difficult and lengthy topics such as inequalities, analytical reasoning, puzzles & arrangement, etc are advised to be taken once every day.

Practice one to two set of puzzles & arrangement, reasoning, etc. You should be able to attempt the difficult questions with much ease and speed when solving mock tests and previous years question papers.

Check ESIC SSO Prelims Reasoning Practice Questions

How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude for ESIC SSO Prelims 2022?

Start with arithmetic chapters such as average, percentage, ratio, time-work, speed, partnership, percentage, average, simplification and move on to topics such quadratic equations, data interpretation, etc. Revise all squares, cubes, tables basics: tables upto 25, squares upto 40, cubes upto 20, fraction and vice versa conversion upto 1/20.

Setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers will give an approximate measure of your performance in this section.

Check ESIC SSO Prelims Quantitive Aptitude Practice Questions

How to Prepare English Comprehension for ESIC SSO Prelims 2022?

Become a master of grammar & vocabulary. How? Practice reading passages from editorials. Pick up any 10th Class Grammar book, English Grammar & Composition – Wren and Martin, Word Power Made Easy – Normal Lewis, etc to practice the basic grammar topics and solve English Grammar quizzes.

Acing your comprehension skills is a MUST to score high in this section. Look up at least 10 Idioms & Phrases, 10 new words every day. Practice 2 Reading Comprehensions, 2 Cloze Tests, 2 Para Jumbles every day. Look up the words in the dictionary and implement them in usage.

Check ESIC SSO Prelims English Language  Practice Questions

ESIC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released

Candidates can now download the EISC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2022. The link to download the ESIC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2022 for the Phase-2 Exam will be active till 11th June 2022.

Steps to download ESIC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of ESIC or click the direct download link below.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment section at the top of the website,

Step 3: Click on the ticker flashing ‘Click Here to Download Call Letters for Phase – I Prelims Exam for the post of SSO’.

Step 4: A new window will open. Enter your Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter.

Step 5: Download ESIC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2022 and take a printout to carry to the examination hall.

ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 Download Link

