ESIC SSO 2022 Exam on 11th June 2022: Check Best 5 Last Minute Tips to Score High

ESIC SSO 2022 Last-Minute Tips: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The link to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for the Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be active till 11th June 2022.

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify for the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. In the Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022, candidates will be asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

ESIC SSO 2022 Important Dates

Event Date ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date 11th March 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 12th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 12th April 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Admit Card Download Date 17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam To Be Announced

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 1: Preliminary Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Ques. Max. Marks Duration Medium English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Hindi & English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes Hindi & English Total 100 100

ESIC SSO 2022 Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The online examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. The total time for the test is 60 minutes (20 minutes for each section). All tests except test of English Comprehension will be provided in English and Hindi. The examination would be conducted on-line i.e. on a computer.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the most appropriate answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative which you feel is appropriate/correct. The alternative/ option that you have clicked on will be treated as your answer to that question. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. All papers except test of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi.

3. Check Section-wise important topics & preparation tips

Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude English Comprehension Inequalities Data Interpretation Reading Comprehension Number Series Number Series Cloze Test Analogies Simplification/ Approximation Error Detection Logical Venn Diagrams Quadratic Equation Para Jumbles Directions Mixtures & Alligations Fill in the Blanks Coding-Decoding Boats & Streams Idioms & Phrases Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle Arithmetic Problems Sentence Rearrangement Blood Relations Problems on Age, Trains, LCM/HCF Synonyms & Antonyms Arithmetical Reasoning Compound Interest/ Simple Interest Mis-Spelt Words Puzzles & Arrangements Ratio Proportion Data Sufficiency

4. Do not take up new topics; Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should focus on revising all the formulas, equations, concepts, important static GK & current affairs, etc. This is the time to strengthen your speed and accuracy. Expand your solving skills by developing effective tricks to solve quick and correct. ESIC SSO Previous Years’ Question Papers and Practice Sets come handy at this time to polish your solving skills. Candidates will have only 1 HOUR so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

5. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates must bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call letter along with a photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together is to be submitted at the end of the exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Eat good mood-lifting food & keep calm. Sleeping for a minimum of 6-8 hours prior to the exam day is very important to keep yourself rejuvenated and it also helps in strengthening your memory power. On this exam day, start your day with a fresh mind, full of positive energy, and drink coffee on exam day to keep yourself awake and refreshed.

ESIC SSO Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidate Roll Number & Lab Number Mapping will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue. The same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

(i) Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured).

(ii) Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while candidate is standing.

(iii) Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

(i) On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for VI candidates) will be done for each candidate.

(ii) The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

ESIC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2022

Candidates can now download the EISC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2022. The link to download the ESIC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2022 for the Phase-2 Exam will be active till 11th June 2022.

Steps to download ESIC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of ESIC or click the direct download link below.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment section at the top of the website,

Step 3: Click on the ticker flashing ‘Click Here to Download Call Letters for Phase – I Prelims Exam for the post of SSO’.

Step 4: A new window will open. Enter your Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter.

Step 5: Download ESIC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2022 and take a printout to carry to the examination hall.

ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 Download Link

