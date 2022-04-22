ESIC UDC Mains Admit Card 2022 Released: Check details of 1769 Upper Division Clerk vacancies

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 22, 2022 12:36 IST
ESIC UDC Mains Admit Card 2022 Latest News: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. On 19th March 2022, ESIC successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam. For the post of UDC, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Preliminary Exam. Next, ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be held on 30th April 2022. Candidates will be able to download ESIC UDC Mains Call Letter 2022 for Phase-2 Written Exam from 21st April 2022 to 30th April 2022.

In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC Mains Admit Card 2022, How to Download along with Details of 1769 Upper Division Clerk vacancies.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

ESIC UDC 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Admit Card Download Date

9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam

19th March 2022

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result

13th April 2022

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Admit Card Download Date

21st April 2022 to 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam

30th April 2022

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Vacancies

Regions

Vacancies

Andhra Pradesh

07

Bihar

43

Chhattisgarh

17

Delhi

235

Goa

13

Ahmedabad

136

Jammu Kashmir

08

Haryana (Faridabad/Ambala)

130

Himachal Pradesh

29

Jharkhand

06

Karnataka

199

Kerala

66

Madhya Pradesh

44

Maharashtra

318

Guwahati/Assam

01

Odisha

30

Puducherry

06

Punjab

81

Rajasthan

67

Tamil Nadu

150

Telangana

25

Uttar Pradesh

36

Uttarakhand

09

West Bengal & Sikkim

113

Total Vacancies

1769

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Admit Card

ESIC has released the link to download Call Letter for appearing in the Phase-II Main Exam for the post of UDC. The Phase-II online examination will be conducted only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination. The call letter should be brought with you to the examination venue along with your recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it. (Preferably the same photograph as was as uploaded). Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter.

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Admit Card – How to Download

At the login page, candidates will be required to enter the Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter. The Registration No and Password were generated at the time of registration and were also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration.

ESIC UDC Mains Admit Card 2022

