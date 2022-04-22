ESIC UDC Mains Admit Card 2022 Released: Check details of 1769 Upper Division Clerk vacancies

ESIC UDC Mains Admit Card 2022 Latest News: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. On 19th March 2022, ESIC successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam. For the post of UDC, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Preliminary Exam. Next, ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be held on 30th April 2022. Candidates will be able to download ESIC UDC Mains Call Letter 2022 for Phase-2 Written Exam from 21st April 2022 to 30th April 2022.

In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC Mains Admit Card 2022, How to Download along with Details of 1769 Upper Division Clerk vacancies.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

ESIC UDC 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Admit Card Download Date 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result 13th April 2022 ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Admit Card Download Date 21st April 2022 to 30th April 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Vacancies

Regions Vacancies Andhra Pradesh 07 Bihar 43 Chhattisgarh 17 Delhi 235 Goa 13 Ahmedabad 136 Jammu Kashmir 08 Haryana (Faridabad/Ambala) 130 Himachal Pradesh 29 Jharkhand 06 Karnataka 199 Kerala 66 Madhya Pradesh 44 Maharashtra 318 Guwahati/Assam 01 Odisha 30 Puducherry 06 Punjab 81 Rajasthan 67 Tamil Nadu 150 Telangana 25 Uttar Pradesh 36 Uttarakhand 09 West Bengal & Sikkim 113 Total Vacancies 1769

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Admit Card

ESIC has released the link to download Call Letter for appearing in the Phase-II Main Exam for the post of UDC. The Phase-II online examination will be conducted only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination. The call letter should be brought with you to the examination venue along with your recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it. (Preferably the same photograph as was as uploaded). Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter.

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Admit Card – How to Download

At the login page, candidates will be required to enter the Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter. The Registration No and Password were generated at the time of registration and were also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration.

ESIC UDC Mains Admit Card 2022