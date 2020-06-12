FCI DV Admit Card 2020 for 2nd Round for Assistant & JE Released @fci.gov.in, Download FCI DV Call Letter Here

FCI DV 2nd Round Admit Card 2020: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has uploaded the admit cad for the second document verification round for the post of Assistant Grade III (AG III) and Junior Engineer (JE). All those candidates who are going to appear in FCI DV 2nd Round can download FCI DV Admit Card from official website of FCI i.e. fci.gov.in

FCI 2nd DV Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download their admit by selecting their zone and providing the credentials link given below. FCI DV Call Letter Link is available from 11 June to 15 July 2020.

FCI DV Admit Card Download for Second Round 2020

FCI is conducting the second round of Document Verification for the candidates who were unable to attend the DV from 25 February to 28 February 2020. FCI DV 2020 is scheduled to b held from 22 June at North Zone, West Zone & South Zone and from 24 June at East Zone and North East Zone. The candidates can check the FCI DV Round List through the link given below.

FCI DV Second Round List

How to Download FCI DV Admit Card 2020 for 2nd Round ?

Go to Official Website of FCI i.e. fci.gov.in Click on the link ‘Current Recruitment’, appearing on the home page Select - Category III Recruitment A new window will open where you need to select the zone where you are appearing for the document verification round Go to ‘Click Here’ given against - To download the Call Letter for Document Verification of Selected Candidates in the Final Exam (Phase-II) with reference to Advt. No.01/2019-FCI Cat-III,Click Here. Select your Zone and enter your Registration No / Roll No & Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) Download FCI DV Call Letter Take a print out for future use

The candidates are required to carry their call letter at the respective venue along with original as well as required photocopies of documents mentioned in the call letter. They should also follow the precautions given for COVID 19.